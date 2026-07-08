Victoria's Secret PINK Expands Its Bra Portfolio with the Launch of the Marshmallow Bra Collection

Marshmallow joins three fan-favorite PINK bra franchises, each built for a distinct moment in her life: Wear Everywhere™, PINK's #1 best-selling collection designed for structured everyday support, Wink™, for feminine and flirty style, and Sport, for movement and on-the-go moments. With the addition of Marshmallow, designed for everyday ease from busy day wear to relaxed off-duty time, PINK has a bra to support every part of her lifestyle.

The Marshmallow Bra Collection debuts with four wireless silhouettes crafted from a buttery soft fabric that is engineered with four-way stretch for optimal comfort and a shape that holds without restriction. Convertible straps offer flexible styling, and smoothing wing detailing creates a nearly invisible finish under clothing. The collection launches in four styles:

Marshmallow Push-Up Bra: a wireless push-up that delivers lift and shape without sacrificing comfort.

a wireless push-up that delivers lift and shape without sacrificing comfort. Marshmallow Lightly Lined Bra: an everyday essential built for all-day wear and lounge.

an everyday essential built for all-day wear and lounge. Marshmallow Unlined Bralette: a minimalist style for an effortless aesthetic.

a minimalist style for an effortless aesthetic. Marshmallow Lightly Lined Cami: a perfect bra-top tank designed to layer or wear on its own.

Three of the four styles are pull-on, with no hook-and-eye closures for effortless wear, while the Marshmallow Push-Up Bra retains a back closure for added lift.

The collection is offered in a range of neutrals, earthy tones, playful prints, and bright pops of color, priced from $29.95 to $49.95. Sizes range from XXS-XXL and SDD-LDD, covering more than 30 bra sizes.

"Our customer tells us exactly what she's looking for, and comfort continues to be at the top of her list. As a brand known for bras, we're constantly innovating to meet her evolving needs without ever compromising on fit or style. The Marshmallow Collection is our softest bra yet - designed for the moments when comfort matters most, supporting her so she feels her best every time she puts it on." - Ali Dillon, President, Victoria's Secret PINK.

The new PINK Marshmallow Bra Collection is available starting today in PINK retail locations nationwide and internationally, as well as online at VSPINK.com.

About PINK

PINK is a lifestyle brand for young women that celebrates sisterhood, confidence, and the freedom of self-discovery. Playful, bold, and irreverent, PINK brings vibrant color, fun designs, and feel-good fashion to every mood and moment. From everyday essentials, including cozy loungewear and trendy sleepwear, to heritage favorites such as foldover flares and must-haves across swim, intimates, beauty, and accessories - every piece is crafted to embrace femininity, authenticity, and empowerment. With a deep-rooted commitment to community and self-expression, PINK inspires the next generation to live spontaneously and stay connected wherever the day takes them.

1 Source: PINK internal data

SOURCE Victoria’s Secret PINK