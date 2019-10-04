Victoria's Secret To Feature UK Lingerie Label Bluebella

The award-winning lingerie label, founded by Emily Bendell, is designed to inspire the spirted lifestyle. The line celebrates women who want to wear beautiful lingerie for themselves, every day. Bluebella lingerie is confident, stylish and statement making.

Deeply rooted in the Bluebella ethos is self-love, self-acceptance and championing individuality. That's the main message behind their fall collection's compelling #loveyourself campaign which celebrates the brand's beautiful designs on diverse, empowered women.

"The Bluebella woman does not see lingerie as a functional or traditionally sexy purchase. She sees it as a fashion crossover style and a personal self-indulgence. No-one should leave gorgeous lingerie languishing in the drawer, waiting for that 'special occasion'—our highly wearable fashion-led collection can make every day feel just that little bit more exciting," says Bendell.

Fantasy and reality collide in the rich and seductive collection filled with alluring textures and shapes, curated around a palette with rich and autumnal hues. Bluebella for Victoria's Secret includes an array of bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, and hosiery, and features product details including luxurious velvets, lustrous satins, and delicately embroidered laces.

#BluebellaforVS @VictoriasSecret

Shop the collection: https://www.victoriassecret.com

For additional press information and content, visit https://vspressroom.com/

Victoria's Secret:

Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products with prestige fragrances, body care, celebrated Supermodels and world-famous fashion events. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB), Victoria's Secret serves customers at more than 1,600 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

