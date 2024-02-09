Victoria's Secret Transforms Fashion Landscape with Debut of Adaptive Fashion Line, Earns Acclaim in the 2024 "State of Accessible Marketing" Report by dozanü innovations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret, an industry leader in fashion, is taking a prominent role in the "2024 State of Accessible Marketing" (SOAM) Report, an annual publication by dozanü innovations. The brand's innovative collaboration with Runway of Dreams, featuring the introduction of an adaptive intimates collection during New York Fashion Week, has set a new standard for inclusivity and garnered significant attention.

The focal point of the collaborative campaign, highlighted in the report, is Victoria's Secret's venture into adaptive fashion. Launched in partnership with Runway of Dreams, this collection marks a monumental shift in the fashion industry, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. The strategic move not only reflects Victoria's Secret's dedication to addressing the diverse needs of its audience but also positions the brand as a trailblazer in accessible marketing within the fashion landscape.

Victoria's Secret's introduction of an adaptive intimates collection has set a new standard for inclusivity. Post this

Rachel Burton, Director of Operations and Strategy at dozanü innovations, commends Victoria's Secret for its groundbreaking approach, stating, "The collaboration with Runway of Dreams and the debut of the adaptive fashion line exemplify Victoria's Secret's commitment to redefining norms and embracing inclusivity. This campaign sets a positive precedent for the entire fashion industry, reinforcing the idea that fashion should be accessible to all."

The marketing campaign celebrated the debut of the adaptive fashion line during New York Fashion Week, strategically integrating various elements to reinforce inclusivity and representation. Victoria's Secret's collection not only challenged traditional beauty standards by featuring models with disabilities but also adopted clear and accessible language in communication. The aesthetic choice of incorporating bright and fun colors communicated a message of personal expression, encouraging individuals with disabilities to embrace fashion as a form of self-expression.

The 2024 SOAM Report recognizes Victoria's Secret's adaptive fashion campaign as a substantial industry shift, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and challenging traditional norms. The brand's strategic focus on the adaptive Runway of Dreams collection reinforces its position as a trailblazer in accessible marketing within the fashion landscape.

For more information about Victoria's Secret and the 2024 State of Accessible Marketing Report, please visit www.dozanu.com/SOAM .

Media Contact:

dozanü innovations

[email protected]

www.dozanu.com

323.287.5685

@dozanuinnovations

SOURCE dozanü innovations, llc