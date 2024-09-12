Victoria's Secret's VSX is Back, An All-New Collection Where Performance Meets Fashion

Featuring dynamic talent Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Taylor Hill and more embodying the unmatched style and innovation of the collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret announced the return of VSX – an all-new collection that is the intersection of performance, comfort and fashion. Versatile in style and functionality, VSX offers the ultimate collection of bold, cutting-edge styles to wear day-to- night.

Taylor Hill for Victoria's Secret Photo by Zoey Grossman Jeneil Williams, Paloma Elsesser, and Taylor Hill for Victoria's Secret Photo credit Zoey Grossman Gigi Hadid for Victoria's Secret photo credit Zoey Grossman

Lensed by acclaimed photographer Zoey Grossman and styled by Malina Joseph Gilchrist, the campaign captures VSX's elevated designs through movement, featuring megawatt talent including Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Jeneil Williams, Mayowa Nicholas, Paloma Elsesser and Taylor Hill. Select talent featured in the campaign will also be featured in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this fall.

The collection offers groundbreaking, elevated styles that redefine sport – bringing the perfect combination of fierce silhouettes and comfortable, innovative fabrics in Sports Bras, Leggings, and more to take your workout to the next level. Meticulously crafted, refined contour designs and the fashion- forward selection of apparel and sportswear are made to dominate any arena and turn heads with street- style outfitting.

The VSX collection introduces made-to-be-seen Sports Bra silhouettes with light support starting at $49.95, VSX Elevate™ Leggings featuring XDefine™ performance fabric from $69.95, and ready-to- wear apparel including trench coats, catsuits and t shirts from $44.95– with a size range of XS-XXL and 32B-44DDD.

In celebration of VSX, the brand has also launched a new Instagram handle, @VSXOfficial, to create a dedicated platform to showcase the brand's lifestyle and further foster the VSX sport community.

"VSX is more than a Sport collection – it's a lifestyle at the intersection between performance and fashion. The world-class designs leverage body mapping and superior fabrics that celebrate the curves of women's bodies, created to empower confidence, support, and ease as you live your life from day to night with next-level style." – Kira Fisher, VP Brand Design, VS&CO.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this VSX campaign because it captures the multifaceted nature of strength and performance. Movement plays an important role in my life and my definition is always evolving – from striving to be the best athlete I can be while boxing or playing volleyball, to walking the runway, and keeping up with my three-year-old. This collection is such a chic one-stop shop that covers it all, with pieces that can support me through a workout or tie together a chic-yet-comfortable off-duty look." - Gigi Hadid, VS Talent Partner.

The collection is available online at VictoriasSecret.com and in all Victoria's Secret stores nationwide on Thursday, September 12th. The collection will also be available in international retail locations and online, launch dates per region to be announced.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award- winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of supporting women in all they do, and Adore Me, a technology-led, digital-first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life.

We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We strive to provide the best products to help women express their confidence, sexiness and power and use our platform to create connection and community while celebrating the extraordinary diversity of women's experiences.

