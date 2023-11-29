Victoria's Voice Foundation Announces InnovaScript as Official Pharmacy Partner

News provided by

Victoria’s Voice Foundation

29 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Partnership Expands Public Access to Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug Naloxone

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Voice Foundation (Victoria's Voice), a nonprofit organization dedicated to drug prevention and education, today announced InnovaScript, a leading retail mail-order pharmacy, as its exclusive provider partner of naloxone and addiction-related products and services. The partnership is a key element of the foundation's "Get.Give.Save." campaign to increase naloxone awareness and access.

"In nearly 40% of overdose deaths, someone else was present. Making naloxone more widely available enables bystanders to save lives," said David Siegel, co-founder of Victoria's Voice. "Broader distribution of an effective overdose reversal drug can meaningfully reduce the risk of tragedy. We encourage everyone to secure Naloxone for their homes and cars, and to carry it with them at all times."

The opioid crisis claimed the lives of 110,000 people in the United States last year. The FDA approved the first over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray in March 2023 to help reduce drug overdose deaths. While naloxone is now available over the counter without a prescription, barriers to its widespread use remain, including the stigma associated with drug use. States, counties and nonprofit programs across the country are providing the drug at no cost to individuals who qualify. The Victoria's Voice and InnovaScript partnership ensures that anyone who wants to have naloxone can readily obtain it at a reduced cost on the foundation's website.

"Access to naloxone is an important tool in battling the drug epidemic in this country," said Mark Zilner, RPh, President & CEO of InnovaScript. "We are proud and honored to serve as the official pharmacy partner of Victoria's Voice and getting naloxone in more peoples' hands."

David and Jackie Siegel effectively advocated for the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA), signed into law in July 2016, in response to the opioid crisis. The Siegels were instrumental in highlighting the need for wider naloxone availability, particularly for law enforcement and first responders.

InnovaScript is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamond Pharmacy Services, founded in 1970 as a corner drug store in Indiana, Pennsylvania. InnovaScript has grown to become the nation's largest family-owned pharmacy serving patients and institutions in all fifty states via mail order.

About Victoria's Voice Foundation
Jackie and David Siegel established Victoria's Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose. Victoria's Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance abuse. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted one million parents and children through its education programs.

Victoria's diary detailing her struggle with drug addiction is in its second printing and features updated resources and drug-use statistics. It is free to schools and other organizations, pending availability. The diary is also available for purchase on the foundation's website or Amazon.

For more information about Victoria's Voice, visit www.victoriasvoice.org and @victoriasvoicefoundation.

SOURCE Victoria’s Voice Foundation

Also from this source

PRISCILLA PRESLEY HONORED AT VICTORIA'S VOICE FOUNDATION MUSIC FOR LIFE GALA HEADLINED BY "GODMOTHER OF SOUL" PATTI LABELLE

Priscilla Presley was honored at Victoria's Voice Foundation gala "Music for Life" on November 11, receiving the 2023 Legacy Award for her courage...

Victoria's Voice Foundation Launches First Ever National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6 with Support from a Bipartisan Congressional Resolution

Victoria's Voice Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to drug prevention, education and naloxone access, today announced the launch of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.