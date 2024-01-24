Victoria's Voice Foundation Marks Milestone of One Million Children and Parents Impacted Through its Education Programs with School Assembly in Nashville on the Dangers of Drug Use and Vaping

375 Middle and High School Students Attend Event at Davidson Academy Presented by Victoria's Voice Foundation and Steered Straight

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Voice Foundation, a nonprofit providing evidence-based drug education and addiction prevention support for families, marked a major milestone yesterday, surpassing one million children and parents impacted through its education programs – with a school assembly in Nashville on the dangers of vaping and drug use. The event was held at Davidson Academy for 375 students in grades 7-12.

During the assembly, Michael DeLeon – director of youth outreach and school programs for Victoria's Voice and founder of Steered Straight, a drug prevention program for school systems nationwide – discussed vaping, stressing the escalating incidence of overdose deaths from vapes laced with fentanyl, as well as drug use information, associated risks, and tools for prevention. DeLeon also shared his personal story of addiction, incarceration and recovery, and reinforced with students the importance of making responsible, informed choices.

"We are very proud to achieve this important milestone," said Victoria's Voice co-founders Jackie and David Siegel, who were on hand at the Davidson assembly. "This marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to educate and empower families about drug use and addiction. It is our life's work to spare other parents the pain and grief we experienced."

Victoria's Voice has created a diverse and versatile collection of education and prevention programming to meet the needs of communities and at-risk populations nationwide. The foundation's live school speaker series encourages students to live drug-free. The series also includes prevention resources and activities to engage students year-round, programming tailored for parents and educators, and complimentary copies of Victoria's Voice, the powerful, personal diary of the Siegels' late daughter, Victoria.

The foundation also offers Vital Signs, a free program that prepares parents to recognize the early signs of drug use in their children; a community speaker program; free video programming for life skills and drug prevention; and Victoria's Voice, which the foundation provides for free to schools and other organizations.

About Victoria's Voice Foundation

Victoria's Voice Foundation was established in 2019 by Jackie and David Siegel after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose. Victoria's Voice is dedicated to providing evidence-based drug education and addiction prevention support for families, including access to Naloxone. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted more than one million parents and children through its education programs. For more information about Victoria's Voice, please visit www.victoriasvoice.org.

