Victoria's Voice Foundation Marks National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6

Fourth Annual Awareness Day, Launched by Victoria's Voice with Bipartisan Congressional Support, Draws National Attention to the Drug Crisis and Lifesaving Opioid Overdose Reversal Medications

150+ Iconic Buildings and Landmarks Across the U.S. to Light Up Purple on June 6 for National Naloxone Awareness Day

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Voice Foundation commemorated National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6 with a special event on Capitol Hill, bringing together families affected by the opioid crisis, advocates, lawmakers, law enforcement, and other first responders. The awareness day – launched in 2023 by Victoria's Voice with support from a bipartisan congressional resolution – unites voices to raise awareness of lifesaving overdose reversal medications, expand their access and use, and reduce the stigma of overdose.

Naloxone, commonly sold under the brand name NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is a critical tool in preventing fatal overdoses. Its increased availability, alongside other interventions, has contributed to a significant decline in U.S. drug overdose deaths for the third consecutive year — with the CDC reporting approximately 70,000 overdose deaths in 2025, a nearly 14% drop from 2024 and back to pre-pandemic levels."

Naloxone nasal spray works by rapidly reversing the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring normal breathing within minutes. It is safe, easy to administer and non-addictive – and designed for use by bystanders and first responders alike. This ease of use is critical: nearly 40% of fatal overdoses occur in the presence of someone else, according to the CDC, underscoring the lifesaving impact of bystander intervention.

Victoria's Voice was established by Jackie Siegel and her late husband, David Siegel, after losing their daughter, Victoria, 18, to an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015. On the day she died, Victoria had a pulse when first responders arrived and found her unresponsive, but they were not equipped with naloxone – a tragedy that inspired her parents to dedicate their lives to ensuring no other family would face a similar loss. David Siegel was among the first to champion the movement to equip first responders and families with naloxone.

"Naloxone saves lives, and we must do everything we can to increase access and awareness," said Jackie Siegel. "I am truly grateful to the U.S. Senate for once again standing with us on this, and to all those who fight this crisis every single day. Victoria's memory lives on in every life saved by naloxone – and that is what fuels our purpose."

The 2026 federal resolution was introduced by U.S. Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Ed Markey (D-MA), Angus King (I-ME), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Speakers at today's event at the Hart Senate Office Building included Jackie Siegel, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Seminole County (FL) Sheriff Dennis Lemma – a statewide and national leader on overdose response and prevention, and a Victoria's Voice board member – White House National Drug Control Policy Director Sara Carter, and DEA Assistant Administrator Cheri Oz.

"America's drug epidemic spares no party, family, or state. We all know someone who has been impacted by the heartbreak of losing a family member or friend to drugs, but that doesn't have to be the case. Naloxone saves lives," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). "I am proud to stand alongside Jackie and the entire Siegel family to remember Victoria's legacy and bring awareness to this lifesaving resource. Too many have lost brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters, and Congress should be focused on finding real solutions to combat this crisis."

National Naloxone Awareness Day is proudly sponsored by Emergent BioSolutions, the makers of NARCAN® Nasal Spray.

"We are proud to work alongside Victoria's Voice Foundation as the presenting sponsor of National Naloxone Awareness Day to raise awareness about the critical, lifesaving role naloxone plays in addressing the ongoing opioid epidemic," said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. "On a broader scale, we are encouraged by the progress being made at the national level, including the White House's 2026 National Drug Control Strategy, which encourages expanding access to naloxone and strengthening overdose response efforts. At Emergent, we remain dedicated to partnering with advocacy groups, like Victoria's Voice, leaders and organizations to help turn this momentum into meaningful impact."

In recognition of National Naloxone Awareness Day, more than 150 iconic buildings, landmarks, and skylines across the country will glow purple – a vivid display of solidarity against the overdose crisis. They include Niagara Falls, Philadelphia's One Liberty Place, landmarks across Victoria Voice's hometown of Orlando, Chicago's 875 North Michigan Avenue, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, San Francisco City Hall and the Hawaii Convention Center.

Cities, towns and states nationwide are hosting events and issuing proclamations in support of the day. Highlights include a tree planting ceremony and free naloxone giveaway in St. Lucie County, FL, where attendees will also receive a free copy of Victoria's Voice, the personal diary of the late Victoria Siegel. Free naloxone giveaways are also being held by the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board in Dayton, OH, and Summit Express Pharmacy in Summit, MS.

Victoria's Voice has developed a National Naloxone Awareness Day toolkit featuring ready-to-use social media graphics, video overlays and templates, and written captions to amplify the collective call to action. This year, the foundation is also inviting people to get their dogs involved by outfitting them in a special branded bandana. Download the toolkit here.

For more information about National Naloxone Awareness Day, visit www.victoriasvoice.org.

About Victoria's Voice Foundation

David and Jackie Siegel established Victoria's Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, to an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015. Victoria's Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance use. Since its founding, Victoria's Voice has positively impacted more than 1.5 million parents and children through its educational programs. For more information about Victoria's Voice, visit www.victoriasvoice.org or @victoriasvoicefoundation. #Victoria'sVoiceFoundation #GetGiveSave.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

SOURCE Victoria’s Voice Foundation