VICTORINOX AND JBS USA FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

TWO INDUSTRY LEADERS UNITE TO ADVANCE OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE AND YIELD OPTIMIZATION

MONROE, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victorinox, maker of the original Swiss Army Knife™, announces today the formation of a strategic partnership with JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they align to strengthen plant-level support, streamline supply-chain performance and forge innovation in tools designed for meat production operations.

As part of the agreement, Victorinox and JBS USA will enter into a direct purchasing relationship and further collaborate on new product development tailored to the evolving needs of modern food processing facilities.

"Partnering with JBS USA is the logical next step in terms of product development and maximizing the lifetime value of each and every knife," said Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America. "To collaborate with a global industry leader and execute our high level of service, logistics, and inventory management at the individual plant level all in service to deliver an even greater value to JBS USA is a unique opportunity to maximize these efficiencies."

Victorinox's strong infrastructure – including its 90,000 square-foot distribution center in Monroe, CT – ensures consistent in-stock availability, rapid delivery, and highly responsive service. With full ownership of its supply chain, the company can provide tailored support to meet the very precise needs of every plant within the JBS USA network.

"Partnering with Victorinox represents an exciting step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation," said Jerson Nascimento, Chief Procurement Officer, JBS USA. "This collaboration brings together two companies that share a deep dedication to quality and innovation. By combining our expertise, we are strengthening our ability to deliver best-in-class tools with an aim toward maximizing yields at the plant level."

The partnership will focus on continued support at the individual plant level and ongoing refinement of product design to meet emerging operational needs.

CONTACT FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Taryn Gentile

[email protected]

+1 203 944 2380

ABOUT VICTORINOX

140+ YEARS OF BEING BEST PREPARED.

The origins of Victorinox date back to 1884, when Karl Elsener opened a knifemaking workshop in a village in central Switzerland. Elsener delivered his first soldier's knife to the Swiss Army in 1891. Six years later, he created the Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife – now known as the original Swiss Army Knife™ – which would lay the foundation for a thriving global company.

Victorinox is now a fourth-generation family business operating in over 120 countries. In addition to its iconic pocket knives, Victorinox produces premium household and professional knives, watches and travel gear. Victorinox products embody the brand and ensure consumers are best prepared for everyday challenges by offering smart and masterful solutions. The enterprising spirit of the founder and a commitment to strong, values-based corporate governance live on until today.

ABOUT JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality products to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, the company produces meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. JBS USA is also a majority stakeholder of Pilgrim's. the largest poultry producer in the world. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com to learn more.

SOURCE Victorinox