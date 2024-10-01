VICTORINOX ANNOUNCES LIFETIME TRAVEL GEAR WARRANTY

QUALITY AND CARE PROMISE EXTENDED

MONROE, Conn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Swiss brand redefines expectations for travel gear in North America delivering lifetime reliability and long-term value to consumers.

Victorinox

Victorinox, The Makers of the Original Swiss Army Knife™, announce today their new industry leading lifetime warranty on travel gear products, providing customers with complete confidence in their Victorinox luggage purchase. Underlining the brand's long-standing commitment to delivering smart and masterful solutions underscored by Swiss quality, the extended coverage applies to all Victorinox luggage, business cases, duffle bags, totes and backpacks purchased in the United States and Canada beginning October 1st 2024.

"At Victorinox, we are committed to delivering exceptional quality and reliability. Our new travel gear Lifetime Warranty is the ultimate display of confidence in the durability, craftsmanship and engineering of our products," said Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America. "This new warranty ensures that our customers can travel with peace of mind, knowing that their luggage is prepared to go the distance. Consumers have come to know this promise of excellence in our iconic Swiss Army Knife™ and Kitchen Knives, and we are thrilled to now extend that reassurance to customers of our travel gear."

The Lifetime Warranty applies to all Victorinox travel gear products and backpacks, excluding accessories and small leather goods. Coverage includes anything that deems the product not functional, including manufacturing defects, normal wear and tear, airline handling and transit damage. Available on all travel gear products purchased from Victorinox or a retailer in the United States or Canada after October 1, the new Lifetime Warranty offers a no proof of purchase required policy with a simple and easy claims process.

Victorinox is dedicated to delivering premium product solutions that are carefully thought out and serve their purpose expertly, and this lifetime warranty is another example of how the brand stands behind the quality and durability of its Swiss engineered products by ensuring exceptional products and service to its customers.

To learn more about Victorinox's new Lifetime Warranty, click here.

ABOUT VICTORINOX

The origins of Victorinox date back to 1884, when Karl Elsener opened a knifemaking workshop in a village in central Switzerland. Elsener delivered his first soldier's knife to the Swiss Army in 1891. Six years later, he created the Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife – now known as the original Swiss Army Knife™ – which would lay the foundation for a thriving global company.

Victorinox is now a fourth-generation family business operating in over 120 countries. In addition to its iconic pocket knives, Victorinox produces premium household and professional knives, watches, travel gear and fragrances. Victorinox products embody the brand and ensure consumers are best prepared for everyday challenges by offering smart and masterful solutions. The enterprising spirit of the founder and a commitment to strong, values-based corporate governance live on until today.

