VICTORINOX NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE MARKETS

Victorinox

14 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

MONROE, Conn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victorinox, maker of the original Swiss Army Knife™, has named Kimberly Dennison Director of Sales, Corporate Markets in North America. Kimberly will report to Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America. Dennison comes to Victorinox with over thirty years of Corporate Gifting and Incentive business experience and will focus on growth through product diversification for Swiss Army Knives, Cutlery, Travel Gear and Timepieces as well as Victorinox's Cutting board company, Epicurean.

"We are thrilled to have Kimberly leading our Corporate Markets division" said Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America. "Kimberly has a proven track record in the Corporate Markets Industry, with deep ties and relationships to our important Distributor and Independent Representative partners both in the United States and in Canada. We are delighted to have her expertise at Victorinox to grow and strengthen these partnerships."

Most recently Dennison served as Director of Business Development and Key Accounts for Rymax where she successfully developed and managed key clients and brands in their vast portfolio. Prior to Rymax, Dennison was tapped to drive sales volume with USA and Canadian corporate gift distributors, reward & recognition companies, incentive houses and direct business to business clients for Swarovski, Godiva Chocolatier and Tiffany & Co. Her core strengths in strategic sales partnerships and new business development will be instrumental in helping our partners grow their business with Victorinox.

"I have been a customer and fan of Victorinox my entire life," said Kimberly Dennison. "I look forward to working with our strategic industry partners to help position the iconic design and unwavering quality of Victorinox as the ultimate in corporate gifting.

ABOUT VICTORINOX

Victorinox AG is a worldwide operating family business, which today is run in the fourth generation. The headquarter of the company is located in Ibach, canton Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland. This is where the founder of the company Karl Elsener I set up his cutlery business back in 1884 and, a few years later, designed the legendary «Original Swiss Army Knife». Meanwhile, the company produces not only the world-famous pocket knives, but also high-quality household and professional knives, watches, travel gear and fragrances. In 2005, the company took over Wenger SA in Delémont. The Wenger pocket knives were integrated into the Victorinox range in 2013, so that the Wenger product portfolio today consists of watches and travel gear. Products are available online, in own stores as well as via a widespread network of subsidiaries and distributors in more than 120 countries. In 2022, the company with its more than 2 200 employees generated sales of CHF 426 million.

