VICTORINOX NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PROMOTIONS

News provided by

Victorinox

12 Jul, 2023, 08:48 ET

VICTORINOX CONTINUES TO LEAD ACROSS CATEGORIES: SWISS ARMY KNIVES, KITCHEN KNIVES, EPICUREAN AND TRAVEL GEAR

MONROE, Conn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victorinox, maker of the original Swiss Army Knife™, announced strategic promotions in North America: Melissa Goodrich Director for Swiss Army Knives™, Margaret Gregory Director for Kitchen Knives & Epicurean, and Brigid Dunphy Director for Travel Gear. In their respective roles, each will lead and expand a sales team across the United States and Canada and will report to Ulrich Wohn, President of Victorinox North America.

"As we continue to grow across categories in the United States and Canada, we are thrilled to announce these dynamic leaders with a proven track record of success, who will continue to nurture and strengthen new business and lead the way for our trusted retail partners towards even greater profitability," stated Ulrich Wohn.

Melissa Goodrich has been a key member of Victorinox's sales team for nearly a decade and will bring a wealth of knowledge to The Swiss Army Knife™ category. The enduring Swiss icon, which stands for quality, functionality, innovation and iconic design, celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022 and remains on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art as the "design that shaped our world" by Architectural Digest second only to the iPhone.

Margaret Gregory will take on responsibilities as Director for both Kitchen Knives and Epicurean, a brand of Victorinox, in the United States in addition to her current purview overseeing sales for Canada.  Victorinox Kitchen Knives are favorites among professional and home chefs, who want high-quality, multifaceted cutlery that meet the highest design standards and are ergonomic, easy to manage and easy to clean.  The Epicurean brand, which has set the standard for today's well-equipped kitchen with premier cutting boards and essential kitchen utensils, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.  Epicurean continues to expand, going beyond cutting boards and kitchen utensils this year and introducing a minimalist collection of kitchen countertop accessories.

With Victorinox for over 8 years, Brigid Dunphy will now lead the Travel Gear business within North America. She brings a deep expertise in buying and merchandising across categories, including luggage, furniture and housewares, following her nearly 15 years at luxury retailers like Bloomingdales.

