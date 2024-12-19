Victors Home Solutions and Habitat for Humanity Partner to Give Detroit Veteran a Worry-Free Winter

Victors Home Solutions and Habitat for Humanity to provide 18 New Window Replacements for James Jenkins, Detroit Local and Veteran

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veterans Day of 2023, Victors Home Solutions provided a brand new roof for Jenkins. Jenkins applied for other repairs through the Habitat Detroit Critical Repair Program. As one of Habitat's frequent partners, Victors Home Solutions has volunteered to assist.

"I am excited to be a part of a new chapter here at Victors for our very first window Give Back! While spending a lot of time on the road, I see a variety of places, but this neighborhood was by far one of the most memorable. Not because of how rich they are in wealth, but because of how rich they are in love and compassion for one another," says Lance Berry, Window Inspector. "By improving Mr. Jenkins's home, it's like we're helping every single person in the neighborhood."

Victors Home Solutions is recognized for their impact on local communities through their Give Back program. A program that has provided many with a roof over their heads. For every 100 roof replacements installed, Victors will provide one local family in need with a roof replacement at no cost. To nominate someone you know, click here.

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Michigan and Ohio communities for over 15 years. Victor's commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 200 employees and five locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Detroit is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, a nonprofit housing ministry providing decent, safe, and affordable housing for low to moderate income families in Detroit. Since 1986, the Detroit affiliate has rehabilitated and/or built new homes in partnership with more than 350 families. Financial support, gift-in-kind donations, and volunteer labor allow Habitat for Humanity Detroit to continue building homes, communities, and hope for neighborhood redevelopment.

