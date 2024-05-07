Victors Home Solutions and Habitat for Humanity Team Up to Help Local Veteran

Victors Home Solutions and Habitat for Humanity are providing a new roof for Kevin Hill, a coast guard veteran of six years and Detroit local.

CANTON, Mich., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill initially applied for roof repairs through the Habitat Detroit Veteran Critical Repair Program. Being one of Habitat for Humanity's key partners, Victors Home Solutions has been asked to assist.

"Habitat for Humanity Detroit is proud to partner with our outstanding corporate partner, Victors Home Solutions, to be able to provide a new roof for Mr. Hill," says Stephanie Osterland, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Detroit. "In providing a solid roof for Mr. Hill we are able to help ensure he can remain in his home safely and comfortably impacting both Mr. Hill while providing stability for the entire neighborhood. We are so thankful for Victors Home Solutions and their commitment to our mission and our veteran neighbors."

Victors is known for the passion they exude in their local communities through their Give Back program. A program that has helped many to have a roof over their heads. The way it works is for every 100 roof replacements installed, Victors will ensure that one local family in need receives a roof, free of charge. To nominate someone you know, click here .

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Michigan and Ohio communities for over 15 years. Victor's commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 200 employees and five locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com .

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Detroit is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, a nonprofit housing ministry providing decent, safe, and affordable housing for low to moderate income families in Detroit. Since 1986, the Detroit affiliate has rehabilitated and/or built new homes in partnership with more than 350 families. Financial support, gift-in-kind donations, and volunteer labor allow Habitat for Humanity Detroit to continue building homes, communities, and hope for neighborhood redevelopment.

Media Contact:

Samantha Dunn

[email protected]

SOURCE Victors Home Solutions