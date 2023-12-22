Victors Home Solutions Celebrates the Holiday Season with Six Free Roofs

Victors Home Solutions is counting down to Christmas by offering six free roofs to local families in need.

The Give Back Program has been a pillar of the company since owner Victor Smolyanov started Victors Home Solutions in 2008. For every 100 roof replacements installed, one local family will receive a roof at no charge.

"It's important that we support the communities we service," says Smolyanov. "The Give Back Program is just part of our company DNA and will continue to be as we grow and expand in new territories."

Victors is planning to replace over 50 free roofs through the Give Back Program in 2024. Nominations for the 2024 program are currently open to any deserving person or family in Michigan or Ohio. To nominate someone in need, click here.

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Michigan and Ohio communities for over 15 years. Victor's commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 130 employees and four locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com.

