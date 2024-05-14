Victors Home Solutions Gives First Free Roof Replacement in Ohio

Victors Home Solutions is providing a new roof for Brett and Laura Weber, Cleveland Homeowners

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victors Home Solutions is ready to support homeowners in Ohio with their first ever give back in the state.

The Webers have been married for over 20 years and built the home that they reside in. After struggling for years with insurance and financing issues to fix their roof, the Webers applied and were accepted for Victors Home Solutions' Give Back program.

Victors Home Solutions is ready to support homeowners in Ohio with their first ever give back in the state of Ohio. Post this

"Since 2004, we have been dealing with water and ice damage coming from our roof. Our builder went out of business shortly after our home was complete," says Brett Weber, Homeowner. "Over the years we have paid contractors to try and fix our roof, this has been unsuccessful. We had been saving to get a new roof. All of our plans stopped when I was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. My wife is my angel as she has tirelessly taken care of me and my two children."

With three successful branches in Michigan already participating in the Give Back Program, Victors is ecstatic to make a difference in the Ohio communities as well.

Victors knows all too well about the importance of a roof for those who are in need of one. That's why the Give Back program through Victors was founded. The way this program works is for every 100 roof replacements installed, Victors will give one local family in their local communities a roof, free of charge. It's through this passion for community that many have received this life changing gift. If you know someone in need of a roof replacement, nominate them here.

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Michigan and Ohio communities for over 15 years. Victor's commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 200 employees and five locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Dunn

[email protected]

SOURCE Victors Home Solutions