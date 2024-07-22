CHICAGO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victors Home Solutions has begun servicing thousands of potential homeowners by opening a new branch in Chicago, IL, and is planning to add 20 new employees to their team.

Victors Home Solutions, headquartered in the metro Detroit area will begin offering their services in their sixth full service location in Chicago, IL. This follows locations in Canton, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw, MI, alongside Toledo and Cleveland, OH.

Victors Home Solutions is now providing its award-winning roofing solutions to homeowners in Chicago, IL. Post this

In January 10th's press release, Victors announced the opening of its Cleveland and Toledo, OH, branches where they began servicing homeowners and added 20 employees to their roster.

"Born and raised in the Chicagoland area, I'm really excited to be able to help homeowners in and around this community with all of their roofing needs," said Nick Ballentine, General Manager of Victors Home Solutions, Chicago. Whether it's a roof repair or a roof replacement, finding the right company for the job can be a daunting task. However, the reason thousands of homeowners have felt comfortable placing their trust in Victors is because of our reputation for honesty, integrity, and craftsmanship. I look forward to continuing that legacy here as we proudly service Chicago and all of the neighboring communities."

Victors is known for its passion for the communities they serve, they support these communities through their Give Back Program . For every 100 roof replacements installed, one local family in need will receive a free roof.

This announcement comes on the heels of a record breaking year for the company as they continue their expansion throughout the Midwest. For more information on Victors Home Solutions, their products, services, locations, or industry-leading 21-Point Roof Inspections, call 800-941-5754 or visit their website at Victors.com .

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Midwest communities for over 15 years. Victor's commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 200 employees and six locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com .

Media Contact:

Samantha Dunn

[email protected]

SOURCE Victors Home Solutions