Victors Home Solutions is now providing its top-rated roofing services to homeowners in Cincinnati, OH.

Victors Home Solutions started providing service to tens of thousands of potential homeowners in the Cincinnati, OH, area and has added an additional 20 employees to their team.

CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victors Home Solutions, headquartered in metro Detroit, MI has begun offering their services to homeowners in Cincinnati, OH with the opening of their seventh full service location. This adds to their portfolio of other locations in Canton, Saginaw, and Grand Rapids, MI, alongside Chicago, IL, Toledo, and Cleveland, OH.

In July 22nd's press release, Victors announced the opening of their Chicago branch, where they began servicing homeowners in the area and added an additional 20 staff to their organization.

"I am pleased to announce the opening of Victor's Home Solutions in Southern Ohio, where we offer reliable residential roofing services to Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and surrounding areas. Says Matt Flora, General Manager of Victors Home Solutions, Cincinnati. With a commitment to quality, integrity, and excellence, I will bring the same hard work and honesty I acquired during my over 20 years of military service to every project. My goal is to provide homeowners with roofing solutions they can trust that are built to last. I look forward to serving our community."

Victors is committed to supporting the communities in which they operate. Through their Give Back Program , the company donates a free roof to a local family in need for every 100 roofs they replace.

This announcement comes on the heels of a record breaking year for the company as they continue their expansion throughout the Midwest. For more information on Victors Home Solutions, their products, services, locations, or industry-leading 21-Point Roof Inspections, call 866-376-3883 or visit their website at Victors.com .

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Midwest communities for over 15 years. Victor's commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 200 employees and seven locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com .

