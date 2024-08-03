Victors Home Solutions Surprises Family In Need With Free Roof Replacement

Victors Home Solutions is providing a new roof for Aimee and Nancy O'Brien of Southgate, Michigan

Victors Home Solutions is ready to support homeowners in Southgate, Michigan by surprising them with a new roof.

SOUTHGATE, Mich., Aug. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The O'Briens had a free 21-point roof inspection completed through Victors Home Solutions where it was uncovered that their roof is in perilous condition, and may cause damage to the entire home. Upon applying for financing through several avenues, they were unable to get the approval needed to proceed with repairs.

After meeting the couple, the roof inspector was touched by their story. Seeing the dire need they had for a new roof, the O'Briens were nominated for Victors Home Solutions Give Back Program.

"In meeting the homeowner, I could see the pain they felt after another roofing company didn't live up to their promises." Says Donte Rivera, Roof Inspector. "I wanted to make them feel heard and comfortable, and hearing their story, it touched me. After trying to get the O'Briens approved for financing and seeing it wasn't possible, I did everything I could to take care of them in the way only Victors knows how to do best."

Victors knows the importance of giving back to the communities in which it operates. That's why the Give Back program through Victors was founded. For every 100 roof replacements installed, Victors gives one local family a roof, free of charge. It's through this passion for community that many have received the gift of a lifetime. If you know someone in need of a roof replacement, nominate them here.

About Victors Home Solutions

Victors Home Solutions has provided premier residential roofing and home improvement services to Midwest communities for over 15 years. Victor's commitment to quality workmanship and integrity, along with his passion for roofing, has made Victors Home Solutions the highest ranked roofing company in Michigan. With over 200 employees and six locations, Victors is at the forefront and stands poised to revolutionize the roofing and home improvement industries. For more information, visit Victors.com .

