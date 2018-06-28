Victory Bank Announces: Liriano Earns Leadership Certificate and Vitiello Named MCC Alumni Chairman

The Victory Bank is also pleased to announce Bill Vitiello, Business Development Officer-AVP, has recently been confirmed as the new Chairman for the Montgomery County Community College Alumni Association. Bill begins a two year term of representing 55,000 alumni making a difference in our community and workplaces around the world. The Alumni Association offers events and opportunities for alumni to network with each other and the student community. "I'm proud to continue Victory's mission of community involvement with my new Chairman role. I look forward to continue giving back to the Moncto community which provided me so much growing up. I'm also eager to re-connect and meet new alumni!"

The Victory Bank is locally owned and operated commercial bank headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The bank was founded to optimize the financial lives of business, professionals, government/public entities, and consumers. For more information, call 610-948-9000 or visit www.victorybank.com. Member FDIC

