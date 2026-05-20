Victory Home Remodeling Appoints Bennett Andelman as Chief Brand and Experience Officer

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling, the nation's 31st largest home remodeling company and Fortune Magazine's #1 Mid-Sized Construction Company to Work For, announced the promotion of Bennett Andelman to Chief Brand & Experience Officer.

The announcement was first made this past weekend during the Victory Leadership Summit, where Andelman played a leading role in shaping the event's branding, storytelling, and interactive experiences.

Bennett Andelman

Since joining Victory in 2024, Andelman has made a significant impact on the organization's culture, communications, and brand positioning. In his expanded role, he will continue overseeing the Brand, People Experience, People Operations, Talent Acquisition, Community Impact, and Workplace Experience teams, helping align the company's internal culture with the reputation they've built externally.

"Bennett is an outlier in our industry," said Bill Winters, CEO of Victory Home Remodeling. "He understands that a brand is not just a logo or a marketing campaign — it's how a company makes people feel. As Victory continues growing, Bennett's leadership will help ensure we stay deeply connected to our people, our purpose, and the positive experiences we create every day."

Andelman brings more than two decades of experience in brand strategy, marketing, communications, and people experience leadership. He began his career in the agency world, ultimately becoming Partner at Allebach Communications, where he worked with nationally recognized brands including Sabra Hummus, Univest National Bank, L'Oréal Paris, and Stetson Cologne.

He later joined Power Home Remodeling, where he spent 13 years helping scale the company from approximately $30 million to more than $1 billion in annual revenue. During his tenure, he led teams across marketing, communications, culture, and employee experience while helping shape one of the country's most recognized workplace cultures. Under that leadership, Power earned recognitions including Fortune Magazine's #1 Workplace for Millennials, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work, and national attention for its innovative employer brand and purpose-driven campaigns.

Following Power, Andelman co-authored the book "The Lost Audience," focused on employee engagement and internal brand experience, and founded HaloEffect, a consulting firm focused on helping organizations shine a spotlight on their brand and workplace culture.

At Victory, Andelman has become a key architect behind the company's evolving identity and long-term vision as it continues its rise as a nationally recognized home remodeling brand.

"We're not satisfied with being a good company — we're building a great one," said Andelman. "Victory has something incredibly special at its core, and my role is to help magnify that. I refuse to settle for anything less than every employee feeling empowered, inspired, and connected to a purpose bigger than themselves while continuing to raise the standard for what this brand can become."

About Victory Home Remodeling

Victory Home Remodeling is one of the nation's largest full-service exterior home remodeling companies with more than 550 employees, 7,000 customers, and nearly $150 million in annual revenue. Established in 2019 and headquartered in the iconic Bell Works building in Holmdel, New Jersey, Victory specializes in transforming residential spaces through high-quality craftsmanship, expert design, and a customer-first philosophy. The company proudly serves homeowners throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Victory has earned national recognition for both its growth and workplace culture, driven by a mission centered on people, purpose, and performance. In 2025, the company launched a 501c3, The Victory Foundation, to support individuals and organizations dedicated to building stronger communities and creating meaningful impact in the military and first responder space.

To learn more about Victory Home Remodeling, visit victoryhome.com. Those interested in career opportunities can visit WeAreGenV.com.

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling