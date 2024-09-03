VICTORY HOME REMODELING DEBUTS AT NO. 12 IN THE 2024 FORTUNE BEST MEDIUM WORKPLACES®' LIST

The home remodeler celebrates 1st year in the mid-sized category, reinforcing its position as one of the top workplace cultures in the tri-state area.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling has made an impressive debut at #12 on Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces, as ranked by Great Place To Work®. This marks the first time Victory has been recognized in the mid-sized category, having previously earned recognitions in the small company category.

"At Victory, prioritizing culture over profitability is in our DNA," said CEO Bill Winters. "A fulfilled team not only enjoys coming to work but also drives the bottom line in ways no strategy alone can. Debuting at #12 reaffirms that putting our people first is the smartest business decision we've made."

Great Place To Work® is the only workplace award in the world based solely on factors that contribute to a great workplace, surveying over 8.2 million people from more than 500,000 companies. Over 280,000 employee opinions from the Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ were received and employees from companies that ranked have overwhelmingly great experiences at work – particularly in feelings of belonging, trust in leadership, and pride at work. Victory earned an overall 99% approval rating from its team.

Guided by the vision of building a better world, Victory provides the highest quality products and exemplary customer service in an industry plagued by poor craftsmanship and customer care. Victory delivers on their promise of an exceptional remodeling experience by placing intentional focus on employee happiness and engagement. They firmly believe that an award-winning workplace culture is the best way to ensure satisfied customers.

This recognition adds to Victory's growing list of honors, including spots on Fortune's Best Places to Work in Construction, Fortune Best Workplaces in New York, and Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List.

About Victory Home Remodeling

Founded in 2019, Victory Home Remodeling Group is one of the nation's largest home remodeling companies with more than 250 employees and $75 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, Victory provides premium exterior remodeling solutions and white-glove customer care to residents in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Victory has served more than 5000 homeowners and is recognized as a home improvement leader by QUALIFIED REMODELER and a top workplace in construction by FORTUNE MAG.

Those interested in a career at Victory can visit victoryhrg.com/about/careers to view open positions across the organization. For more information on the company, visit victoryhrg.com or follow them on Facebook LinkedIn, or Instagram.

