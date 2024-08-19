VICTORY HOME REMODELING EARNS NO. 59 SPOT ON 2024 QUALIFIED REMODELER TOP 500® LIST

The home remodeler celebrates 3rd year on the list, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest growing home improvement companies in the country.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling has again been recognized by Qualified Remodeler Magazine as the nation's 59th largest home remodeling company on the publication's annual ranking of the Top 500. Victory jumped 46 spots this year, up from the company's 105th ranking on the list in 2023.

Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 is the longest ongoing recognition program in the remodeling industry — as a result of a CPA-audited report of their financial performance and recognition of their commitment to customer service and strong customer loyalty ratings.

"We are humbled to not only be recognized, but to make such significant strides as a business within the last year," said Bill Winters, Victory's Chief Executive Officer. "To be ranked among our industry's most prestigious companies only five years into our existence is truly an honor. However, what's more rewarding is that we are growing the right way, treating our customers with respect, providing exceptional service, and building a legacy brand that puts our people first."

Under the leadership of Winters and its founding partners, Victory has experienced unprecedented growth since inception more than doubling its revenue year over year with projections to do that again in 2024. Most recently, Victory Home Remodeling expanded to its third market, taking root in Long Island, New York and serving the greater New York metropolitan marketplace. This market opening has enabled Victory to firmly establish a recognized footprint in the Northeast with another office outside of Philadelphia and its headquarters in Holmdel, New Jersey giving Victory the opportunity to serve residential homeowners in these states. Next, Victory plans to establish a sales office and warehouse in Maryland in early 2025. Victory was also recognized by FORTUNE Magazine as a Best Workplace in Construction in 2023.

About Victory Home Remodeling

Founded in 2019, Victory Home Remodeling Group is one of the nation's largest home remodeling companies with more than 250 employees and $75 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, Victory provides premium exterior remodeling solutions and white-glove customer care to residents in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Victory has served more than 5000 homeowners and is recognized as a home improvement leader by QUALIFIED REMODELER and a top workplace in construction by FORTUNE MAG.

Those interested in a career at Victory can visit victoryhrg.com/about/careers to view open positions across the organization. For more information on the company, visit victoryhrg.com

