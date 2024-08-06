VICTORY HOME REMODELING ENTERS NEW YORK MARKET WITH NEW OFFICE OPENING

One of the nation's fastest growing exterior home remodeler's continues market expansion, opens its 3rd U.S. location and first in New York.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling ("Victory"), one of the nation's fastest growing full- service exterior home remodeling companies, today announced it has opened new office space in Long Island, New York. The company has signed a 13,000 square foot corporate office lease in Melville, and an additional 7,000 square foot warehouse lease in Plainview. This marks the company's second expansion office in the past two years, including an established location in the greater Philadelphia market along with its new 45,000 square foot headquarters in Holmdel, NJ at the beautiful Bell Works property.

Victory's suite of exterior products and renowned 5-star service for homeowners in this region will begin with windows, siding, roofing, and attic insulation. These products are accompanied by the company's lifetime warranty on both labor and materials.

Scott Hollender, Vice President of Sales; Steven Moore, Vice President of SDR; and Sean McBride, Vice President of Operations, will lead the New York office. As Victory gets established in Long Island, they will be actively looking for sales professionals and installation partners to join the team.

"We are opening our New York office with 20 talented, experienced, and service focused Victory leaders. I am boldly confident in the exceptional experience they will bring to the greater Long Island community," said CEO Bill Winters. "Over the last four years, Victory has exponentially grown and not because we have the best products to offer. While we pride ourselves on our products and craftsmanship, there is a common thread that makes Victory employees stand out. We are guided by service to each other and our customers. We know trust and reliability stand out in remodeling as unique to just a few home improvement companies in the industry. We want our name to be synonymous with that type of value for our customers throughout the state of New York."

Since opening doors in 2019, Victory has serviced over 10,000 homeowners, with over 5000 projects completed. The company is an A accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, while also sporting a 4.3 customer satisfaction score based solely on customer experiences across several review platforms. Victory is recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company.

Victory has continued plans to expand its national presence by opening one-to-two new offices in major U.S. cities each year including a targeted opening of its Maryland office in early 2025. Victory offers MBA style leadership development programs, unapparelled employee experiences and recognition programs, and rich and passionate work environments for professionals from all walks of life.

About Victory Remodeling

Victory Home Remodeling is a servant leadership and people development company that happens to sell home improvement products — believing its north star is to create positive and lasting experiences for the employees it nurtures and the customers it serves. Established in 2019, Victory is one of the nation's fastest growing, full-service, exterior home remodeler's with more than 300 employees, over 10,000 homeowners, and more than 80m in annual revenue. Headquartered in the North New Jersey region, Victory's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, and attic insulation to residents across its operating territories, including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling