Victory Home Remodeling Ranked 56th Most Inspiring Workplaces in North America

Inspiring Workplaces honors the company's commitment to building a care-based culture through leadership and purpose on their annual top 100 list.

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling, one of the fastest-growing home remodeling companies in the United States, today announced it has been ranked 56th on the prestigious Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in North America for 2026 list by Inspiring Workplaces, a global organization dedicated to recognizing and celebrating exceptional workplace cultures.

The honor was announced during the annual Inspiring Workplaces Awards ceremony held in Chicago on June 17, where organizations from across North America were recognized for creating cultures that prioritize people, purpose, belonging, wellbeing, and performance.

Unlike traditional workplace awards that focus primarily on employee surveys, the Inspiring Workplaces Awards evaluate organizations on six key pillars: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience. Winners are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to putting people first and creating environments where employees can perform at their best while growing personally and professionally.

For Victory Home Remodeling, the recognition reflects years of intentional investment in leadership development, employee wellbeing, recognition, community impact, and career growth opportunities.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the extraordinary people who make up Victory, or who we affectionately call GenV" said Bill Winters, Founder and CEO of Victory Home Remodeling. "From day one, we've believed that our greatest competitive advantage is our people. We have worked relentlessly to build a culture where individuals are empowered to grow, lead, serve, and pursue their dreams. To be recognized among the top inspiring workplaces in North America is an incredible honor, but more importantly, it validates our commitment to creating a company where people genuinely love coming to work and feel inspired by the impact they make every day."

Over the past several years, Victory has experienced rapid growth while remaining committed to its "people over everything" philosophy. The company has expanded its footprint throughout the Northeast, grown to nearly 600 team members, and continues investing in programs designed to support the professional, personal, mental, physical, and financial wellbeing of its employees.

Key initiatives contributing to Victory's recognition include:

• Leadership development programs (Leadership Standard / Victory Leadership Academy) designed to help employees grow into the best versions of themselves

• Comprehensive wellness and wellbeing initiatives that support mind, body, and soul (Victory Wellness Club)

• Industry-leading recognition and incentive programs celebrating achievement and contribution (Victory Cup / Victory Summit / Vision Awards)

• Community and charitable engagement (Victory Foundation / Customer Impact)

• A strong commitment to employee feedback, communication, and continuous improvement (Victory eNPS)

• Signature experiences that foster connection, belonging, and shared purpose across the organization (Victory Lap)

"This award recognizes something we've always believed: when you invest in people, everything else follows," said Bennett Andelman, Chief Brand & Experience Officer at Victory Home Remodeling. "Our culture is built on servant leadership, personal growth, meaningful relationships, and a shared commitment to helping one another succeed. We are proud to be recognized and committed to raising the standard for what a truly inspired workplace can be."

The recognition further strengthens Victory's reputation as an employer of choice and adds to a growing list of national accolades celebrating the company's culture, employee experience, and leadership.

As Victory continues its journey toward becoming a billion-dollar organization, the company remains focused on a simple belief: business should improve lives. By creating opportunities for its people to learn, grow, lead, and serve, Victory is working to re-energize the American Dream for employees, customers, and communities alike.

For more information on the award visit: https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/company/victory-home-remodeling/

About Victory Home Remodeling

Victory Home Remodeling is an award-winning exterior remodeling company specializing in roofing, windows, siding, gutters, and attic insulation. Headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, Victory serves tens of thousands of homeowners throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Washington D.C., and Virginia. Guided by its mission to re-energize the American Dream, Victory is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while creating life-changing opportunities for its people.

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling