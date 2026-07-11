Victory Home Remodeling Ranked Among Selling Power Magazine's Top 60 Best Places to Sell in America

Selling Power Magazine recognizes the company's commitment to building a world-class sales organization through leadership, culture, coaching, and career opportunities.

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling, one of the fastest-growing home remodeling companies in the United States, announced today it has been ranked on Selling Power Magazine's prestigious Top 60 Best Places to Sell list for 2026, recognizing the nation's leading sales organizations for culture, performance, leadership, and employee development.

Victory's Founders and CEO Bill Winters.

The annual list, published by Selling Power Magazine, highlights companies that have created exceptional sales environments where professionals are empowered to grow, succeed, and build meaningful careers. Organizations are evaluated across several criteria including compensation and benefits, sales enablement, hiring and onboarding, leadership, diversity and inclusion, training and coaching, workplace culture, and innovation within the sales organization.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected recognitions in the sales profession, Selling Power's Best Places to Sell list honors organizations that prioritize both performance and people — creating environments where sales professionals can thrive personally and professionally.

For Victory Home Remodeling, the recognition reflects years of intentional investment in sales leadership, coaching infrastructure, professional development, recognition programs, and building a people-first culture designed to help individuals maximize their potential.

"This recognition is a direct reflection of the extraordinary people who make up Victory" said Bill Winters, CEO of Victory Home Remodeling. "From day one, we believe that culture and leadership are the foundation of sustainable success. We have worked relentlessly to build an environment where driven individuals can grow personally, professionally, and financially while making a meaningful impact on homeowners and communities. To be recognized nationally by Selling Power is an incredible honor and validates the systems, leadership, and culture our sales teams have built together."

Over the past several years, Victory has experienced rapid growth throughout the Northeast while continuing to invest heavily in training, onboarding, leadership development, employee experience, and sales enablement initiatives designed to support both new and experienced sales professionals.

"As the market continues to evolve, elite sales organizations must create more than opportunity. They must create environments where people can truly develop and succeed," said Dave Powell, Senior Vice President of Revenue. "At Victory, we are deeply committed to coaching, culture, accountability, and helping people become the best versions of themselves both inside and outside of work. This recognition reflects the incredible effort our teams put in every single day and reinforces our mission to build one of the greatest sales organizations in America."

The recognition further strengthens Victory's reputation as an employer of choice and adds to a growing list of national accolades celebrating the company's culture, leadership, employee experience, and sales excellence.

For more information about Selling Power Magazine's Top 60 Best Places to Sell list, visit Selling Power Magazine.

About Victory Home Remodeling

Victory Home Remodeling is an award-winning exterior remodeling company specializing in roofing, windows, siding, gutters, solar, and attic insulation. Headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, Victory serves homeowners throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Washington D.C., and Virginia. Guided by its mission to build a better world, Victory is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while creating life-changing opportunities for its people.

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling