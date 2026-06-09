VICTORY HOME REMODELING NAMED ON FORTUNE'S BEST WORKPLACES IN NEW YORK LIST FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Victory Earns National Recognition for Workplace Culture, Employee Experience, and Leadership Excellence

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling announced today that it has been recognized by Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in New York, small to mid-size businesses for the second consecutive year, earning the No. 6 position on the prestigious 2026 list.

Bill Winters, CEO of Victory Home Remodeling hosting the annual Victory Foundation Gala, the company's first-ever 501c3 non-profit arm of the business.

The annual Fortune Best Workplaces in New York ranking recognizes organizations that create exceptional employee experiences and workplace culture. The list is based on confidential employee feedback collected through Great Place To Work's Trust Index™ Survey, which measures trust in leadership, respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie, and overall employee experience. Companies are evaluated based on how consistently employees across all demographics report positive workplace experiences.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our people," said Bill Winters, CEO of Victory Home Remodeling. "Our mission has never been simply to remodel home exteriors. We are committed to building great careers, great leaders, and a culture where people feel valued, challenged, and inspired to become the best version of themselves. To be recognized by Fortune and Great Place To Work for a second consecutive year is a reflection of the incredible New York based team members who bring our values to life every day."

Victory has experienced significant growth in recent years while maintaining a steadfast commitment to its people-first philosophy. Through investments in leadership development, employee recognition, wellness initiatives, professional growth opportunities, and a culture centered around teamwork and accountability, what they call The Victory Leadership Standard, the company continues to establish itself as one of the premier employers in the home improvement industry, if not the nation.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive, with rankings determined through an extensive analysis of employee survey responses and workplace culture data. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, employ at least 10 U.S.-based employees, and be headquartered in New York State or the greater New York metropolitan region. Rankings are driven primarily by employee feedback, making the recognition a direct reflection of the experiences of those who work there.

"This award reinforces what we believe has always been true—that our people are our greatest competitive advantage," Winters added. "As we continue to grow, our commitment remains the same: create an environment where extraordinary people can do the best work of their lives."

About Victory Home Remodeling

Victory Home Remodeling is one of the nation's fastest-growing exterior home remodeling companies, serving tens of thousands of homeowners throughout the Northeast including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. Specializing in roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and attic insulation solutions, Victory is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while creating unmatched opportunities for its employees. Through its mission-driven culture and focus on leadership development, Victory continues to set the standard for excellence in both home improvement and workplace culture.

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling