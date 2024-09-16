VICTORY HOME REMODELING RANKS #1 ON THE 2024 FORTUNE BEST WORKPLACES IN CONSTRUCTION® LIST IN SMALL/MEDIUM CATEGORY

The home remodeler celebrates 3rd year on the list, setting a new standard for employee experience and workplace culture in the construction industry.

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling has earned the #1 spot on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction List in the small/medium company category, rising 8 spots from 2023.

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction by analyzing confidential survey responses from over 1.3 million employees, representing the experience of 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, over 43,000 came from employees representing Great Place to Work certified companies in the construction industry, providing insight into their employee experience, retention, and overall business success. Employers were ranked based on their employees' feedback in areas such as honest and accessible leadership, opportunities for personal and professional development, and if they feel cared for, respected, and free to be themselves at work.

"Victory was built on the vision of being the change we want to see in the world, starting with our employees" said Victory's CEO, Bill Winters. "We deliver on our promise of an exemplary remodeling experience by placing intentional focus on our employee happiness and engagement. This has proven to be the best strategy for not only providing an industry-defying service experience but also building the happiest and most fulfilled team in construction. This joy then spreads to our customers, fulling our mission to both audiences."

Victory empowers their people to be the best versions of themselves through initiatives and benefits including:

Social events designed to foster camaraderie and belonging, from regional outings and team-building experiences to national leadership conferences and an annual holiday trip to Cancun , MX.

, MX. Philanthropic initiatives throughout the year like partnering with the Fightstrong Foundation for an annual golf tournament that raises funds for those battling cancer.

An initiative that equips and empowers women for leadership roles in the male-dominated construction industry.

Recognition programs that foster team building, friendly competition, and ownership over personal character and customer relationships.

Guided by the vision of building a better world, Victory provides the highest quality products and exemplary customer service in an industry plagued by poor craftsmanship and customer care. Victory is passionate about keeping their employees inspired, motivated, and fulfilled because they know it's the best strategy for delivering on their promise of an exceptional remodeling experience. They firmly believe that an award-winning workplace culture is the best way to ensure satisfied customers.

This recognition adds to Victory's growing list of honors, including spots on Fortune's Best Medium Workplaces, Fortune Best Workplaces in New York, and Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 List.

About Victory Home Remodeling

Founded in 2019, Victory Home Remodeling is one of the nation's largest home remodeling companies with more than 250 employees and $75 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, Victory provides premium exterior remodeling solutions and white-glove customer care to residents in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Victory has served more than 5000 homeowners and is recognized as a home improvement leader by QUALIFIED REMODELER and a top workplace in construction by FORTUNE MAG.

Those interested in a career at Victory can visit victoryhrg.com/about/careers to view open positions across the organization. For more information on the company, visit victoryhrg.com or follow them on Facebook LinkedIn, or Instagram.

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling