VICTORY HOME REMODELING TOPS $100 MILLION, EXPANDS ACROSS THE NORTHEAST, AND EARNS BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL RECOGNITIONS

The dual honors cap another milestone year for the company, which recently surpassed $105 million in annual revenue while continuing its expansion across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Together, these achievements reinforce Victory's position as one of America's fastest growing and most recognized residential exterior remodeling companies.

Founded in 2019 with a vision to redefine the home improvement experience, Victory has rapidly evolved into an industry leader by combining exceptional craftsmanship with an unwavering commitment to its people, customers, and communities. Today, the company is recognized not only for its growth, but for the culture and standards that drive it.

Victory ranked #998 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking its second consecutive appearance among America's fastest-growing privately held businesses. Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the prestigious list recognizes companies that have demonstrated extraordinary revenue growth, resilience, and innovation while navigating an increasingly competitive business landscape.

Victory also maintained its ranking as the 38th largest roofing contractor in North America on Roofing Contractor Magazine's annual Top 100 Roofing Contractors list. The publication recognizes the industry's highest-performing roofing companies based on annual revenue and operational excellence. Victory continues to distinguish itself as one of only a few companies on the list focused exclusively on residential exterior remodeling, highlighting the scale, consistency, and operational excellence it has achieved within one of the industry's most competitive segments.

"Building a fast-growing company is difficult. Sustaining that momentum while continuing to invest in your people, your customers, and your culture is even harder," said Bill Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Home Remodeling. "These recognitions validate that if you build an extraordinary team, relentlessly focus on employee and customer experience, and commit to doing the right thing every day, exceptional results will follow."

The company attributes its continued success to a core investment in its people – now over 600 employees companywide. Over the past year, Victory has expanded its leadership development programs, strengthened employee wellness initiatives, enhanced technology and operations, and continued building what it believes is one of the most comprehensive people-development ecosystems in the home improvement industry. Those investments have fueled not only exceptional business performance, but also industry-leading employee engagement and customer satisfaction, including one of the highest customer NPS rankings in the industry with an 80+ annual score.

As Victory continues its rapid growth, the company is expanding its footprint with new satellite offices in Exton, Pennsylvania, serving the Greater Philadelphia and Central Pennsylvania markets, and Wallingford, Connecticut, supporting homeowners throughout the Greater Connecticut region later this year. These strategic additions represent the next phase of Victory's long-term vision to thoughtfully expand its model into new markets.

"Our growth has never been about adding locations for the sake of growth," said Dave Powell, Senior Vice President of Revenue. "It's about bringing a proven operating model, exceptional talent, and an unmatched customer experience into every market we serve. Every new office represents an opportunity to create careers, serve more homeowners with excellence, and prove that doing business the right way is a competitive advantage."

These latest honors add to an already distinguished list of national recognitions, including Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™, Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™, Glassdoor Best Places to Work, Qualified Remodeler's Top 500, and numerous workplace culture and customer satisfaction awards further reinforcing their commitment to building an organization where exceptional people deliver exceptional results.

About Victory Home Remodeling

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, Victory is one of the nation's fastest-growing residential exterior remodeling companies, serving homeowners throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. Victory delivers premium roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and attic insulation while investing deeply in its people, culture, and communities. The company also supports meaningful causes including Tunnels to Towers through The Victory Foundation, its 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Learn more at victoryhrg.com.

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling