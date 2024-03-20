Victory Home Remodeling Welcomes Greg May as Chief Financial Officer

Greg brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked most recently at Sika Corporation. During his tenure there he had a pivotal role in growing Sika to over $2.5 billion in revenue in the US. His expertise in financial expectations and strategy will be invaluable as Victory Home Remodeling continues its trajectory as the fastest-growing home renovation company in the North East.

"What ultimately moved me to this decision was the opportunity to be part of something truly transformative," Greg shared. "I was content where I was until I realized that Victory embodies the ambition and drive to grow big and fast. This is precisely the kind of challenge I've been seeking."

Upon learning about Victory Home Remodeling, Greg immediately recognized the untapped potential in the fragmented market. "I saw this as a true opportunity," he noted. "With a quality product and excellent customer experience, Victory has the potential to make a significant impact and establish itself as a leader in the industry."

Greg's initial interactions with the team left a lasting impression. "The unified message about growing the business and the passion for the industry were palpable," he remarked. "It's clear that everyone here is committed to achieving excellence and driving the company forward."

In his role as CFO, Greg's primary focus for the first 90 days will be to immerse himself in understanding the business fully and to contribute to its continued growth in a profitable manner. Beyond his job description, Greg is excited about the opportunity to help set up the financial infrastructure for future success.

Outside of work, Greg enjoys skiing, supporting his children's athletics, and embracing the joys of fatherhood.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Victory Home Remodeling team," said Bill Winters, CEO of Victory. "His expertise and enthusiasm will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success. We look forward to achieving new milestones together."

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Greg May as their new Chief Financial Officer.

SOURCE Victory Home Remodeling