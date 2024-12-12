Victory INEOS Grenadier Dealership Now Open in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory INEOS Grenadier, part of the renowned Victory Automotive Group, is proud to announce the opening of its new full-service dealership at 2902 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211. The dealership will exclusively sell and service the rugged and innovative INEOS Grenadier, one of the most exciting new models to hit the North American market. Victory INEOS Grenadier is one of only 27 INEOS Grenadier dealerships in the United States, providing local customers with a premium destination for both new and pre-owned vehicles, parts, accessories, and expert service.

Victory INEOS Grenadier in Nashville's state-of-the-art facility

State-of-the-Art Facility & Customer-Centric Services

Led by Executive Manager Corey Burgdorf, the Victory INEOS Grenadier team is currently undergoing an extensive renovation of their dealership space to create a state-of-the-art sales and service facility. With extended hours for customer convenience, Victory INEOS Grenadier aims to offer an unmatched ownership experience for customers in the greater Nashville area and beyond.

In addition to a complete range of INEOS Grenadier vehicles, the dealership will provide specialized services including factory-trained technicians, high-quality parts and expert vehicle maintenance. For customers requiring service, complimentary loaner vehicles will be provided, ensuring their experience remains as convenient as possible. For those outside the local market, Victory INEOS Grenadier offers complimentary vehicle delivery, making it easier than ever to experience the rugged sophistication of the INEOS Grenadier.

"We are excited to bring the INEOS Grenadier experience to Nashville," said Corey Burgdorf, Executive Manager of Victory INEOS Grenadier. "Our team is committed to providing exceptional service and an exclusive ownership experience that exceeds our customers' expectations. From our cutting-edge facility to our customer-first approach, we are dedicated to being the premier destination for INEOS Grenadier vehicles in the region."

About Victory Automotive Group

Victory Automotive Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing privately owned automotive retail groups in the United States. With over 55 dealerships across the country, including 11 dealerships in Tennessee, Victory Automotive Group provides an exceptional customer experience through a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, expert service, and parts support. We are committed to delivering excellence in all areas of the automotive experience.

For more information, please visit VictoryINEOSGrenadier.com or call (615) 933-1967.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Megan Meinerding

Director of Marketing, Victory INEOS Grenadier

Phone: (567) 868-4446

Email: [email protected]

Website: VictoryINEOSGrenadier.com

SOURCE Victory Automotive Group