VICTORY LIVE ANNOUNCES REBRANDING INITIATIVE AND WELCOMES SATHISH GADDIPATI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Live (or the "Company"), a technology platform focused on sports and entertainment, event management, data, and ticketing software and solutions founded by industry veteran Sam Soni and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake"), announced today a rebranding initiative and unveiled a refreshed visual identity. Concurrent with the rebranding, the Company also announced the appointment of Sathish Gaddipati as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Victory Live's rebranding reflects the culmination of the strategic combination of the Ticket Evolution, DTI Management (DTI), and 1Ticket brands under an integrated business led by CEO Sam Soni. With expertise in supporting rights holders, affiliate partners, global exchanges, and ticketing professionals across sports, music, and theater, the brands will continue to go to market under their respective Ticket Evolution, DTI, and 1Ticket names to differentiate Victory Live's product offerings.

Ticket Evolution : A B2B event ticket marketplace and API-driven ticket inventory source serving a network of rights holders, affiliate partners, professional ticket sellers, travel agents, and the hospitality industry.

A B2B event ticket marketplace and API-driven ticket inventory source serving a network of rights holders, affiliate partners, professional ticket sellers, travel agents, and the hospitality industry. DTI Management : A ticketing software platform that enables rights holders and professional ticket sellers to list, distribute, and sell ticket inventory across a wide network of online marketplaces, with optimized operational efficiency and dedicated customer support.

: A ticketing software platform that enables rights holders and professional ticket sellers to list, distribute, and sell ticket inventory across a wide network of online marketplaces, with optimized operational efficiency and dedicated customer support. 1Ticket : An automation-centric technology suite for professional ticket sellers that streamlines the selling process by ensuring synchronization across platforms.

The Company also unveiled a new vision statement, "Connecting the World of Live Experiences," which encapsulates its dedication to bridging the realm of live events and serving as a nexus to connect stakeholders in the ticketing ecosystem. With a new brand and visual identity, Victory Live remains committed to redefining the live events landscape by leveraging its experience, relationships, software, data, and analytics to provide solutions to its customers and partners.

Mr. Gaddipati, Victory Live's newly appointed CTO, will lead the Company's technology development and oversee the engineering and product organizations.

Mr. Gaddipati brings technology leadership experience to Victory Live, having spent over 20 years designing and building distributed platforms, SaaS products, and data & analytics platforms across verticals that include media & entertainment, financial technology, and transportation, among others. Most recently, he served as CTO of Passport, a mobility software and payments company, where he developed Passport's data products strategy and led the engineering organization. Prior to Passport, Mr. Gaddipati served as CTO of Syntellis Performance Solutions and CTO of Cardlytics. He has also worked previously with Omnitracs, The Weather Channel, The Walt Disney Company, InterContinental Hotel Group, and Sun Microsystems. Mr. Gaddipati holds a B.S from Punjab Engineering College and an M.S. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

"I am honored for Sathish to join Victory Live as CTO," said Mr. Soni. "Sathish is an experienced executive that will help propel our engineering and product teams – and our company as a whole – to new levels of growth and sophistication."

Mr. Gaddipati added, "I am excited for the opportunity to join the Victory Live team. Sam is an innovative entrepreneur and I look forward to working with him and the team to grow the business and to empower our clients and business partners through our technology solutions."

About Victory Live

Victory Live is a technology platform focused on sports and entertainment, event management, data, and ticketing technology that offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the ticketing industry, managing thousands of sports and events tickets on behalf of both professional resellers and ticket rightsholders. VictoryLive was launched in November 2021 by Founder & CEO Sam Soni, who is an established and recognized professional in the sports event management industry and is credited as a pioneer and leader in the multi-billion-dollar premium ticket and sports hospitality event industry, and Clearlake Capital Group. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Soni was the former CEO, Founder, and Chairman of PrimeSport, a ticketing and event management company. He has been at the forefront of innovation, creating many of the current ticketing and packaging models in place for regular season schedules to championship events for the NFL and NCAA. More information is available at www.victorylive.com.

About Clearlake Capital Group

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. ("Clearlake") is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

