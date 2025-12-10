Victory Live Names Matthew Taylor Crawford Chief Operating Officer

A veteran technology and product leader, Crawford will oversee product, operations, and revenue teams as Victory Live scales its platforms.

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Live , the leading ticketing technology and analytics company for live events, today announced Matthew Taylor Crawford has been named Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Victory Live CEO Sam Soni. Crawford joins Victory Live from Cars Commerce, where he served as Chief Product and Innovation Officer for brands like cars.com.

In his role at Victory Live, Taylor Crawford will lead the company's product, operations, and revenue teams focused on scaling the company's platforms, including Victory Live One, an all-in-one B2B technology platform for the ticketing industry. Victory Live manages millions of tickets across live events in sports, music, theater, and the performing arts.

"Matthew is a proven builder who has led product and technology organizations at scale and delivered growth and innovation across marketplaces and B2B software," said Sam Soni, founder and CEO of Victory Live. "He brings the right mix of strategic leadership and hands-on execution to help Victory Live expand the platform, strengthen the customer experience, and build durable growth."

At Cars Commerce, Taylor Crawford led product, design, engineering, security, and platform teams across cars.com, Dealer Inspire, AccuTrade, and CreditIQ. He helped evolve the company from a traditional listings marketplace to a technology platform serving 25 million monthly consumers and enabling omnichannel commerce across the automotive industry.

Earlier in his career, Taylor Crawford spent more than six years at Sysco and Sysco LABS, where he served as vice president of commercial technology. He led global teams across North America, Europe, and APAC and supported initiatives spanning e-commerce, digital customer acquisition, pricing technology, delivery tracking, and analytics.

Earlier in his career, Taylor Crawford held product leadership roles at CAKE, SpareFoot, Civitas Learning, and SolarWinds, and began his career at Front Gate Tickets, where he helped build high-volume e-commerce products supporting ticket sales for live events and festivals.

He holds a master's degree in technology commercialization from the University of Texas at Austin's Red McCombs School of Business and dual bachelor's degrees in mass communications and business administration from Houston Christian University.

About Victory Live

Founded in 2021 by Sam Soni, Victory Live is a technology platform specializing in sports and entertainment event management, ticketing software, data insights, and multi-channel distribution. Its end-to-end solution, Victory Live One, helps manage millions of tickets for live event rightsholders and professional ticket resellers across sports, concerts, and theater. Victory Live's marketplace is the industry leader in B2B ticket distribution and connectivity solutions. Learn more at www.victorylive.com .

