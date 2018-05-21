Victory Living Programs to Host 8th Annual Black & Blue Dine Around Event at Blue Martini and The Capital Grille in Fort Lauderdale

Hosted by Steve and Debbie Day, this year's Black & Blue Dine Around event promises to be the best one yet! Guests will begin the evening with handcrafted cocktails and delectable hors d'oeuvres at Blue Martini, followed by dinner and dessert at The Capital Grille with wine sponsored by Breakthru Beverage. The night will conclude back at Blue Martini for after-dinner drinks and dancing. All proceeds will benefit Victory Living's wide variety of programs, which work to help individuals with disabilities in Broward County live, work and play more independently.

"After eight years, Black & Blue remains one of our most popular and entertaining fundraisers of the season," said Bobbi Wigand, Executive Director of Victory Living Programs. "As always, we thank Blue Martini and The Capital Grille for their impeccable hospitality and service, as well as the AngeLs for Victory and our generous sponsors and attendees for their support."

The menu at The Capital Grille will include a starter of field greens and tomatoes with fresh herbs, and a main course option of filet mignon, seared citrus glazed salmon or all-natural grilled chicken. Delicious side dishes will include Sam's mashed potatoes and fresh creamed spinach. For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, The Capital Grille will provide their highly anticipated dessert platters.

Tickets for the Black & Blue Dine Around event are $150 per person. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/BlacknBlue18, call (954) 616-1074, or email contact@victoryliving.org.

To learn more about Victory Living Programs or sponsor the event, visit www.victoryliving.org. Like what Victory Living Programs is doing? Show it by clicking here.

About Victory Living Programs

For the past four decades, Victory Living Programs has created supportive environments for thousands of people with disabilities. Based in warm and beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Victory Living Programs offers a premier supported living program that places clients in their own individual, luxurious apartments. In addition, Victory Living Programs offers an extensive array of programming to assist clients with securing and maintaining employment, learning new skills, volunteering in the community and socializing with their peers — all of which make it possible to infuse independence in and transform the lives of people with disabilities. To learn more, visit www.victoryliving.org.

