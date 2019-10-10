Victory Metals Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Victory Metals ("TSX-V:VMX") ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 22, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at four members and the incumbent directors – Paul Matysek, Collin Kettell, Craig Roberts, and Douglas Forster – were elected as directors to hold office for the ensuing year.

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) reappointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company; (ii) approving and adopting a new stock option plan as described in the Information Circular (the "New Stock Option Plan"); and (iii) ratifying and approving the existing stock option plan of the Company should the New Stock Option Plan not be approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The New Stock Option Plan, which remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, is a rolling stock option plan reserving a maximum of 10% (presently 9,038,780) of the issued shares of the Company at the time of a stock option grant.

Management of the Company would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support. The total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 51,922,278 Common Shares, representing 57.44% of the Company's total issued and outstanding Common Shares.

About Victory Metals

Victory owns a 100% interest in the Iron Point Vanadium Project, located 22 miles east of Winnemucca, Nevada. The project is located within a few miles of Interstate 80, has high voltage electric power lines running through the project area and a railroad line passing across the northern property boundary. The Company is well financed to advance the project through resource estimation and initial feasibility study work. Victory has a proven capital markets and mining team led by Executive Chairman Paul Matysek. Major shareholders include Casino Gold (46%), and management, directors and founders (27%). Approximately 35% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares are subject to an escrow release over the next two and a half years.

Please see the Company's website at www.victorymetals.ca.

