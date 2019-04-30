Victory Metals Arranges Financing with Strategic Investors for $3,500,000

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Victory Metals ("TSX-V:VMX") ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise a minimum of $3,500,000 through the issuance of 5,225,000 shares at a price of $0.67 per share. One strategic investor is subscribing for 4,500,000 shares or $3,015,000.

Paul Matysek, Executive Chairman stated: "Securing this financing will allow us to continue our rapid advancement towards resource definition and completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment. The work to date has clearly shown that Iron Point posseses one of the larger vanadium mineralization footprints. A Phase II drill program will be mobilized shortly aimed at infilling gaps from our maiden drilling, as well as better understanding the lateral and downward extent of vanadium mineralization at Iron Point."

Upon closing of the placement, the Company will have in excess of $7,500,000 in cash and be one of the better capitalized North American primary Vanadium companies.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in a portion of the financing.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligble parties that have assisted by introducing subscribers to the placement. All securities to be issued in connection with the placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Victory Metals

Victory owns a 100% interest in the Iron Point Vanadium Project, located 22 miles east of Winnemucca, Nevada. The project is located within a few miles of Interstate 80, has high voltage electric power lines running through the project area and a railroad line passing across the northern property boundary. The Company is well financed to advance the project through resource estimation and initial feasibility study work. Victory has a proven capital markets and mining team led by Executive Chairman Paul Matysek. Major shareholders include Casino Gold (50%), and management, directors and founders (25%). Approximately 51% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares are subject to an escrow release over three years.

