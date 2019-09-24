Victory Nutrition International Announces the Launch of Its DNA-Designed Precision Nutrition™

LEDERACH, Pa., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Nutrition International, Inc. ("VNI") announces its new breakthrough in nutritional support for the brain. The GARS® Gene Test Kit enables the next level of nutritional support for the brain designed specifically by DNA results. The combination of VNI's Brain Reward® product AND VNI's RestoreGen® formula represents a disruptive technological breakthrough in DNA-Designed Precision Nutrition™.

When it comes to nutrition for the brain, 'one size fits all' has been all that is available…until now. The guesswork can now be eliminated in nutrition because VNI is making available a patented breakthrough solution in DNA-Designed Precision Nutrition™ to optimize brain function. VNI is pleased to introduce the GARS® Gene Test. The GARS® Gene Test Kit enables the next level of nutritional support for the brain designed specifically by DNA results.(1,2) The combination of VNI's Brain Reward® product and VNI's RestoreGen® formula represents a disruptive technological breakthrough in DNA-Designed Precision Nutrition™. One measure of the importance of a technology is the issuance of a US patent. The GARS® commercial test received a patent, issued on September 11, 2018, from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The GARS® test identifies the genes and genotype of the Brain Reward Cascade and then accurately classifies the potential for engaging in excessive reward-seeking and/or reward deficiency behaviors due to those genes. The GARS® Gene Test also identifies the specific nutritional formula that is designed to address the 'Genotype' of the genes in the brain reward center in order to optimize the expression of those genes; thereby rebalancing the Brain Chemicals in the Brain Reward Cascade, called neurotransmitters. The GARS® Gene Test results identify the ideal Patented RestoreGen® formula to be taken with VNI's Brain Reward® product that optimizes the ability to promote Focus, Concentration, Cognition, and Mental Sharpness; Relieve Stress; Regulate Cravings; Promote Easier Recovery, Elevate Mood, Enhance Weight Management; Promote Greater Energy, Cellular Detoxification, Optimal Brain Health, and Overall Wellness And Vitality.*(3,4)

Results of the GARS® test will indicate which of the six Prodosomed® VNI RestoreGen® Formulas is the ideal companion to Brain Reward® to optimize Gene Expression and rebalance the neurotransmitters in the Reward Pathways of the brain.

About GARS®

The GARS® Test, A Comprehensive Clinical Version Of The Test, Is A Patented Breakthrough Analysis of Genetic Factors Addressed by VNI's RestoreGen®, the Patented, Prodosomed® DNA-Designed Precision Nutrition™ Technology.

For more information please visit http://dnadesignedprecisionnutrition.com

About RestoreGen®

The RestoreGen® trademarked and patented formulas are consistent with VNI's pledge of quality, and are made with premium science-based ingredients for optimal nutritional benefits.* VNI products are validated by published clinical studies.

For more information please visit http://dnadesignedprecisionnutrition.com

About Victory Nutrition International, Inc. (VNI)

VNI was launched in January 2014 and its founders are biochemists, formulators and published researchers. VNI produces high-quality well-researched products with unique, exclusive, patented and patent-pending formulas. Their first-to-market and exclusive products are made with premium quality research-driven, safety affirmed ingredients encapsulated in an advanced absorption technology. VNI products are all validated by published clinical studies.

For more information please visit www.vni.life

