Victory Nutrition International Presents at Harvard Medical School Functional Food Center Conference - 27th International Conference and Expo

LEDERACH, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Nutrition International Inc. ("VNI") announces the presentation of groundbreaking research on Prodovite and N-SORB, two of VNI's state-of-the-art patent-pending product technologies, at a scientific symposium on Functional Foods and Bioactive Compounds held at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 20-21, 2019.

Debasis Bagchi, Ph.D., VNI's Director of Scientific Affairs and a Professor in the Department of Pharmacological and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Houston, Texas, USA, chaired two scientific sessions and presented groundbreaking research results on Prodovite and N-SORB. VNI's founder and CEO, Bill Downs, presented a Poster on Prodovite, demonstrating its unprecedented achievements in boosting athletic performance.

Dr. Bagchi made a presentation, entitled A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study on N-SORB, a Proprietary KD120 MEC Metabolically Activated Enzyme Formulation that took place on Sept. 20, 2019. Highlights of results of the groundbreaking research on this cutting-edge patent-pending enzyme formulation include improvements in blood chemistry parameters, digestive health, sleep quality, cardiovascular health, energy levels and overall physical well-being with reduced occurrence of headaches, diarrhea and reduced body mass index.

The second presentation entitled VMP35 MNC, A Novel Iron-Free Supplement, Enhances Cytoprotection Against Anemia in Human Subjects: A Clinical Investigation took place on Sept. 21, 2019. Results of this breakthrough research demonstrated that patent-pending iron-free Prodovite® (a VMP35 MNC) rapidly provides the nutritional buffers necessary to halt hemoglobin and iron expenditure, effectively pulling excess accumulated iron from other tissue storage depots, enabling Rapid Reconstitution of Red Blood Cell Hemoglobin and Neutrophils (WBCs).

VNI's founder, CEO, and co-author Bill Downs presented new research on patent-pending iron-free Prodovite in a Poster presentation entitled Prodovite, VMP35 MNC, a Novel Vitamin, Mineral and Phytonutrient Supplement, Enhances Athletic Performance: A Pilot Investigation. Results of this research found that highly bioavailable Prodovite® demonstrated unprecedented increases in maximum weight-lifting achievements, between 10% and 25% increases, with significant increases, on average, between 2X – 4X in the number of repetitions, and diverse parameters of athletic performance in trained athletes.

Dr. Bagchi also co-chaired a Session on Functional Food Definition, Status, and Regulation and made a presentation entitled Nutraceuticals and Functional Food Regulations in the United States with a Special Emphasis on Food Label Claims and GRAS Approval. This session emphasized the importance and benefits of food and dietary supplement companies complying with all regulatory guidelines.

About The 27th International Conference of FFC - 15th International Symposium of American Society of Functional Foods and Bioactive Compounds (ASFFBC). This conference brought together experts in medicine, biology, and the nutraceutical and functional food industry to discuss functional foods with bioactive compounds in improving health and dietary interventions.

For more information, please visit https://www.functionalfoodscenter.net/27th-int--conference.html.

About PRODOVITE®

PRODOVITE® is VNI's patent-pending Iron-Free Multivitamin, Mineral, and Phytonutrient Complex. PRODOVITE's Prodosome® Encapsulation Technology promotes rapid and sustainable absorption of its nutritional ingredients. The results of this study confirm that PRODOVITE can rapidly restore hemoglobin to red blood cells and promote improvements in other blood properties, unlike other multivitamin-mineral products.

For more information, please visit https://vni.life/retail/corporate/product/17908.

About N-SORBTM

N-SORB is VNI's patent-pending Prodosomed® and Metabolically-Activated Multi-Enzyme Complex (MEC). N-SORB's Prodosomed (SK713 SLP) MEC, unlike other enzyme products, gets rapidly absorbed into the blood and distributed to the body's tissues to support metabolic functions and digestive health. The results of this study confirm that N-SORB achieves unprecedented benefits, unlike other enzyme products.

For more information, please visit https://www.vni.life/retail/corporate/product/18018.

About Victory Nutrition International Inc. (VNI)

VNI was launched in January 2014 and its founders are biochemists, formulators and published researchers. VNI produces high-quality well-researched products with unique, exclusive and patent-pending formulas. Their first-to-market products are made with premium-quality, research-driven, safety-affirmed ingredients encapsulated in an advanced absorption technology. VNI products are validated by peer-reviewed published clinical studies.

For more information, please visit www.vni.life.

