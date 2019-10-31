Victory Push Reinforces its Position as The Open Digital Gateway for Direct to Voter Access

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday that the social platform would stop accepting all political advertising on Twitter globally.

In response to this, Victory Push, the only push notification platform designed for the political space, is reconfirming its position as an open gateway to reach voters. Victory Push, powered by Red-Spark, offers sophisticated breakthrough technology designed to give candidates a voice, connecting campaigns with direct-to-voter access. The platforms' consumer enabling "opt-in" policy validates the intent of each message delivered.

"We don't believe that private or public companies should stop the delivery of topical information. When it comes to messaging, for digital ads, a voter must elect to consume the information put in front of them, with the option to no longer see that type of ad if requested," said PJ Triboletti, Head of Candidate Engagement for Victory Push. "Our position as a media platform, like Facebook (FB), is to offer candidates advertising technology that allows the ability to connect audiences with messages that are meaningful, and we stand by that commitment as we enter the 2020 campaigns".

About Victory Push: Victory Push www.victorypush.com is the only opt-in, permission-based Push Notification political platform designed to reach targeted voters directly on their phone and computer.

About Red Spark: Red Spark www.red-spark.com is a fast-growing digital advertising technology company that integrates powerful strategy, impactful creative, and smart technology to deliver results.

SOURCE Red Spark

Related Links

https://www.red-spark.com

