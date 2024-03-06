Victory Sports Media Forges Unique Partnership with Ellevest Aimed to Increase Women-Centric Sports Content

Michelle Wie West Documentary Set to Premiere on NBC and Stream on Peacock May 2024 Marks First Project in Strategic Alliance

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Sports Media, global producer and financier of premium sports programming, has partnered with Ellevest, the investing and wealth management company built by and for women, on a feature documentary about the historic career of American golf icon Michelle Wie West. "Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story" is set to premiere on NBC and stream on Peacock May 2024.

The collaboration is a significant stride that joins Victory with Ellevest clients as co-financiers of the documentary, which will track the life and storied career of golf prodigy, Michelle Wie West, the youngest woman ever to compete on the PGA Tour.

The documentary builds on Victory Sports Media's growing slate of women-focused stories that detail the triumph, perseverance and victory of sport's most inspiring figures. The partnership between Victory Sports Media is Ellevest's first-ever direct investment offering in film and women's sports.

"Michelle Wie's story aligns perfectly with our commitment to amplify the stories of inspirational women. Her journey encompasses breaking gender barriers, advocating for diversity, surmounting adversity, addressing mental health challenges and navigating the delicate balance of motherhood," said Jai Khanna, Victory Sports Media Co-Founder and CEO. "We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with Ellevest who is a leader in helping women build and manage their wealth. They are primed to help bring stories like Michelle's, and so many other pioneering icons, to the forefront."

Ellevest, an investment platform for women, shares Victory's mission to advance and inspire women and young girls through sports content.

"This is an investment opportunity that's arguably unique to Ellevest's offering: Using your capital to inspire women through sports storytelling that centers them, all while investing for a financial return," said Dr. Sylvia Kwan, Ellevest's Chief Investment Officer.

"I'm so appreciative of the partnership with NBC, Campfire, Victory, Show B, and Ellevest to help share my story, and I'm hopeful that the coming years will bring an abundance of content that features amazing women athletes," said Michelle Wie.

Directed by filmmaker Maura Anderson, who is best known for her work on 2022's "Kickback," the definitive and authorized documentary promises an immersive journey into the life of a golf prodigy. Wie West's trajectory began at the age of four, evolving into a groundbreaking career marked by historic milestones including becoming a five-time LPGA Tour champion and the youngest woman to grace the PGA Tour.

The production will be in association with NBC Sports, Campfire Studios, Excel Media, Show B, and Highly Flammable. Producers Maura Anderson and Ross Dinersterin will lead the charge, with Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard, Ryan Holcomb, Kevin Hopkins, Rupak Deven Parikh, Parag Parikh, and Jai Khanna serving as Executive Producers.

About Victory Sports Media

Victory Sports Media is a premium content company specializing in film, television and digital media – telling the stories of the journey to victory. Founded by Jai Khanna and Parah Parikh, Victory Sports Media is under the Victory Media Group umbrella which also includes Victory Women and Victory Film.

Victory Sports Media is a global producer and financier of premium sports content that inspires and celebrates the epic journey to victory. As one of the leading producers of sports content, Victory Sports has an extensive library spanning sports documentaries, docu-series, animation and branded content. Victory Sports collaborates with renowned athletes and some of the industry's most visionary storytellers to create best-in-class programming. Titles from Victory Sports include Emmy-nominated documentary "The Great Debate with Charles Barkley" on TNT, "Michelle: The Story of Michelle Wie," for Peacock, "The 12th Man" the Seattle Seahawks story and "Kobe: Young Mamba," based on the best-selling book RISE. Victory Sports tells the gripping emotional portraits of perseverance.

About Ellevest

Ellevest was founded by CEO Sallie Krawcheck with a mission to get more money in the hands of women by closing the gender investing gap. Ellevest is the only company that considers women's individual realities, goals, and values to help them reach their financial goals and invest toward the impact they want to make in the world. Today, with $1.9 billion in assets under management and a majority-women group of investors who believe in their mission, Ellevest is helping women build and manage their wealth through goal-based investing, financial planning, and wealth management. Since its founding in 2014, Ellevest has built a community of more than 3 million and has been named the 8th fastest-growing fee-only Registered Investment Advisor in the US with assets of $1 billion+. See ellevest.com for more information.

