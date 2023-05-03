Victra Calls for Teacher Nominations to Attend Ron Clark Academy

Victra will partner with Ron Clark Academy to send at least 100 educators nationwide to participate in highly acclaimed immersive educational training

RALEIGH, N.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victra – the largest Verizon authorized retailer in the U.S. – announced today their plans to support in-store donations to send at least 100 educators from around the country to attend professional development training at the world-renowned Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Ga.

The Ron Clark Academy is the selected non-profit partner for Victra Cares, a program created to support charitable initiatives and organizations, giving back to the communities where Victra employees live and work. Past organizations include the USO, Feeding America and Building Homes for Heroes.

With over 100,000 educators trained so far, the Ron Clark Academy provides educators with the tools they need to transform learning environments into ones filled with passion, creativity and authenticity – where their students will thrive.

"At Victra, we are committed to impacting future generations by supporting educators in local communities with tools and resources to help navigate the evolving learning environment," said Rich Balot, Victra founder and CEO. "Investing in our educators has a ripple effect that extends to generations of students – and their scholastic joy and success. We are thrilled to be able to offer this one-of-a-kind experience. It is truly a gift that will keep giving."

The deadline for nominations is June 1, after which the top 100 nominees will be announced. A committee of Victra and RCA employees will then narrow to the top 50 nominees (plus a guest in education of their choice) who will be offered a trip to attend the professional development experience at the academy. Winners will be officially announced in October. Victra intends to raise enough donations to send two educators from every state to support this nationwide initiative. Go to https://victra.com/ron-clark-academy/ to nominate a deserving teacher.

You can contribute toward the $300,000 fundraising goal by donating at the checkout in-store or visiting Victra's website at https://ronclarkacademy.com/Victra/. Donations will cover travel, lodging, and event expenses for the selected educators.

