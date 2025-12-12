Victra, Largest Exclusive Authorized Verizon Retailer, Named One of Comparably's 2025 Best Companies for Compensation & Culture

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Victra has grown from a single store to a nationwide network of Verizon and Total Wireless locations with more than 7,000 employees. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Rich Balot, the company has become synonymous with guest-first service and employee empowerment, emphasizing leadership and development for career growth in both sales and leadership.

The Best Companies for Compensation category measures employee feedback on pay, raises, bonuses, benefits packages, stock/equity, and 401(k) offerings. The Best Company Culture award reflects employee sentiment across core workplace metrics, including leadership, career growth, compensation, perks and benefits, work environment, eNPS, company outlook, retention, happiness, and work-life balance. Victra's inclusion across both categories highlights the company's continued commitment to building a workplace where employees feel valued, fairly rewarded, and supported for the long term.

"Being honored by Comparably isn't just a pat on the back — it shows we're doing right by our people," said Rich Balot, CEO & Founder of Victra. "Our team isn't a statistic, they're everyday problem‑solvers, local ambassadors, and the heart of our business. When we invest in them — through pay, training, and growth opportunities— that doesn't just lift them up, it lifts up our stores and the guests and communities we serve."

Comparably, a ZoomInfo company, is a leading platform for workplace culture insights and compensation data. Its 20 million anonymous employee ratings across nearly 20 core metrics provide one of the most comprehensive views of workplace culture, salaries, and leadership, empowering employees and job seekers to make informed career decisions. Victra's recognition across both compensation and culture categories reinforces its commitment to fair pay practices, a supportive environment, and a company culture that prioritizes associate wellbeing and growth.

