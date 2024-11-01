Victra Supports America's Young People through Annual Charitable Giving Campaign with Boys & Girls Clubs of America

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Victra is excited to announce its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America as the official partner of its 2024-2025 Annual Charitable Giving Campaign. As Verizon's largest Authorized Retailer, Victra will join forces with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the nation's leading youth organizations, to create meaningful change for millions of young people across the country. Together, they aim to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission of empowering youth to reach their full potential.

Victra guests are encouraged to participate by visiting their local Victra store and make a donation. All proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America, directly supporting Clubs and programs in communities across the United States.

"Our Annual Charitable Giving Campaign is a cause that's incredibly important to us at Victra, and this year, we're especially proud to partner with an organization that is making such a powerful impact," said Rich Balot, Founder & CEO of Victra. "Boys & Girls Clubs don't just provide a safe haven for young people—they foster academic success, leadership, and personal growth, which are critical to shaping the future of our next generation."

Academic achievement is especially vital for young people between the ages of 6 and 18, as it lays the foundation for future success in education and life. Through safe spaces, caring mentors, and life-changing programs, Boys & Girls Clubs ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive and unlock their full potential.

"We are grateful to be selected as Victra's official partner for its 2024-2025 Annual Charitable Giving Campaign," said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "This support of our mission will enable more young people to explore new possibilities for their future."

As one of the nation's largest youth-serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been molding and influencing youth since 1860. In fact, data suggests that 1 in 19 living Americans is a Club kid, empowering many of them to give back to the next generation.

"My sister and I spent a lot of time at our local Boys & Girls Club when we were growing up," said Scott Tollett, President & COO of Victra. "It was a place where we felt safe, supported, and mentored by people who truly cared about us. That experience had a lasting impact on our lives, and I'm proud to help give back to Boys & Girls Clubs of America this year, so that other kids can have the same opportunity."

For those unable to visit a Victra store in person, donations can also be made online at victra.com/boys-and-girls-club.

About Victra

Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., is a leading retailer of wireless products and services, operating as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's largest and best performing wireless network. Victra has more than 1,700 Verizon-branded retail stores across 50 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and bgca.org

