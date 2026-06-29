Ranking at #17, Recognition Based on Anonymous Employee Feedback Highlights Victra's High-Performing, People-First Sales Culture

RALEIGH, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victra, the largest exclusive authorized Verizon retailer in the U.S., has been named a winner of Comparably's 2026 Best Sales Teams Award. The recognition is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback collected over the past 12 months and reflects the enthusiasm, engagement, and satisfaction of Victra's sales associates across its nationwide retail footprint.

Victra, Verizon's Largest Exclusive Authorized Retailer, Recognized Among Comparably's 2026 Best Sales Teams

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Victra has grown from a single location into a nationwide network of more than 1,800 Verizon-branded stores and over 7,000 employees. As the company's sales organization continues to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences, this award underscores Victra's commitment to investing in its people and creating meaningful opportunities for career advancement.

Comparably's Best Sales Teams Award, now in its ninth year, recognizes organizations whose sales employees report exceptional workplace experiences, strong leadership, career development opportunities, and a positive team culture. Rankings are determined through anonymous employee ratings gathered across key workplace categories, including leadership, compensation, professional growth, workplace environment, and overall employee satisfaction.

"Sales is at the heart of everything we do at Victra, and this recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our team members," said Rich Balot, Founder and CEO of Victra. "We have built a culture where hard work is recognized, growth is encouraged, and success is shared. Our sales associates are the face of our brand, and their passion, commitment, and dedication to serving our guests every day make achievements like this possible."

Victra's sales culture is rooted in ongoing training, leadership development, mentorship, and a commitment to promoting from within. The company, also a certified Great Place to Work, provides team members with the tools, resources, and support needed to build long-term careers while delivering personalized service to guests nationwide. Victra also actively invests in developing future sales talent through programs such as the National Sales Competition, which give graduates hands-on exposure to the profession, mentorship from experienced leaders, and a clear view of the long-term career pathways available within Victra.

Comparably, a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and compensation platform that leverages more than 20 million anonymous employee ratings to evaluate organizations across a variety of workplace categories. The Best Sales Teams Award highlights companies where sales professionals feel empowered, supported, and motivated to succeed.

"Being recognized as one of the nation's Best Sales Teams reflects the incredible talent and dedication of our associates across the country," added Balot. "As we celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2026, we remain focused on creating an environment where our people can thrive professionally while continuing to deliver exceptional experiences for every customer who walks through our doors."

For more information about Victra and career opportunities, visit Victra.com.

About Victra

Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., is a leading retailer of wireless products and services, operating as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's largest and best-performing wireless network. Marking its 30th anniversary in 2026, Victra has more than 1,800 Verizon-branded retail stores across 50 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables, as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com

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SOURCE Victra