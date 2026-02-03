Victra Named 2025 Recipient of Verizon’s Best Build Compliance Award

Verizon Recognizes Victra for Industry-Leading Excellence in Store Design and Brand Compliance.

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verizon has named Victra , the nation's largest authorized Verizon retailer, as the 2025 recipient of its Best Build Compliance Award, recognizing the retailer's exceptional execution of Verizon's store design and branding standards across new locations and remodels. The Best Build Compliance Award is presented annually, and 2025 marks the second-year Verizon has presented this honor.

The award is based on comprehensive audits conducted by Verizon's Brand Compliance Team, which evaluates all authorized retailers on how accurately new and remodeled stores adhere to Verizon's approved plans and design specifications. Victra earned the top ranking, demonstrating the highest level of accuracy and consistency in building to Verizon's standards.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to doing things the right way—every store, every time," said Vincent Sheehan, the Senior Vice President of Retail Experience at Victra. "Our goal is to deliver a Verizon experience that feels familiar, welcoming, and consistent for guests, no matter which Victra location they visit. This award validates the discipline, attention to detail, and operational excellence our teams bring to every build. Victra is proud to be the 2025 award winner."

The Best Build Compliance Award specifically honors the authorized retailer that most closely follows Verizon's design and branding requirements, ensuring a unified customer experience across the brand's retail footprint. While each authorized retailer maintains its own identity, Victra distinguishes itself by aligning closely with Verizon's corporate guidelines, creating an environment that reinforces trust, clarity, and brand recognition for customers.

The award underscores Victra's leadership within the authorized retail channel and its ongoing investment in quality, compliance, and long-term partnership with Verizon across its 1,800 doors across all 50 states.

About Victra

Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., is a leading retailer of wireless products and services, operating as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's largest and best-performing wireless network. Victra has more than 1,800 Verizon-branded retail stores across 50 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com.

