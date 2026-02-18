Victra Marks 30 Years of Connecting Technology to Life

From One College Startup Store to 1,800+ Locations Across All 50 States.

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Victra , the nation's largest authorized Verizon retailer, is marking its 30th anniversary in 2026, celebrating three decades of sustained growth, national expansion, and leadership in the wireless retail industry. Founded in 1996 by brothers Rich Balot and David Balot as ABC Phones of North Carolina, the company has grown from a single location in Wilson, North Carolina, into Verizon's largest exclusive premium retailer, operating more than 1,800 stores across all 50 states.

Over the past thirty years, Victra has scaled to an estimated 2.6 million square feet of retail space nationwide, the equivalent of 45 football fields, has served millions of guests, and today employs close to 7,000 team members across the country.

Victra's 30-year milestone reflects the broader transformation of the wireless and telecommunications industry. Since 1996, the company has operated through multiple waves of technological change — from pagers and early mobile phones to smartphones, nationwide 5G deployment, connected home technology, and the acceleration of artificial intelligence. The company's growth has paralleled what many describe as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, defined by the convergence of connectivity, automation, and digital infrastructure.

Rich Balot, who co-founded the company while in college alongside his brother, David Balot, is widely recognized for his long-term strategic leadership and focus on culture-driven performance, propelling Victra into one of the largest and most influential specialty retail platforms in the country, generating approximately $3 billion in annual revenue, and consistently ranking among Verizon's top-performing retail partners nationwide.

"Reaching 30 years is a reflection of our people, our partnership with Verizon, and our ability to adapt through every stage of industry evolution," said Rich Balot, Founder and CEO of Victra. "We have grown by staying focused on performance, innovation, integrity, collaboration, and celebration — and by continuing to invest in our team and our communities."

Beyond retail growth, Victra has embedded philanthropy into its operating model through its Victra Cares initiative. The company supports national and local organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Feeding America, Building Homes for Heroes, and many more nonprofit partners over the years. Over the past three decades, Victra and its employees have contributed over $1 million in charitable support and volunteer efforts.

As Victra enters its fourth decade, the company remains focused on strengthening its partnership with Verizon, expanding access to next-generation connectivity, investing in talent development, and continuing disciplined national growth.

Victra was founded in 1996 by Rich Balot and David Balot. Rich Balot is a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), serves on the East Carolina University Board of Trustees, and remains actively involved in philanthropic initiatives alongside his family.

About Victra

Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., is a leading retailer of wireless products and services, operating as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation's largest and best-performing wireless network. Victra has more than 1,800 Verizon-branded retail stores across 50 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices, including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.victra.com.

