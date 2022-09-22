Victrola Announces the Victrola Stream Record Player Collection - New Sonos Certified Turntables

Leading 115-year-old audio brand unveils new line of wireless turntables that seamlessly connect with Sonos speaker systems, Victrola Stream Carbon now available for pre-order

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victrola , the leading vinyl record player manufacturer of turntables and music related products in the home for more than 115 years, today unveiled the Victrola Stream turntable line, which brings a wireless vinyl experience to music lovers with Sonos in their homes. The innovative Victrola Stream lineup requires no additional equipment for connecting to a Sonos ecosystem, allowing effortless setup and easy control with the Sonos app, adding a premium, elegant design synonymous with Sonos speakers. As a vinyl resurgence continues across the globe, Victrola Stream will deliver the best of physical and digital music experiences for Sonos owners everywhere as a new record player certified by the Works with Sonos program.

Victrola Victrola

The flagship Victrola Stream Carbon is available for pre-order now in the United States, with additional markets to follow. Additional products in the Stream turntable line will be announced by early 2023.

After a single, simple setup process via a Victrola Stream app, users can control their Victrola Stream turntable from the Sonos app or the illuminated control knob, creating music memories with friends and family as soon as the needle hits the record. Listeners will be able to send (and control the volume of) the music from a record to any Sonos speaker in their home, just like with digital music on their Sonos system.

"We spend a lot of time with our consumers trying to understand how and why they like to listen to music the way they do. We discovered a massive number of Sonos system owners were also active vinyl listeners. Even more importantly, consumers told us they would listen to music even more if they could play their favorite records through their Sonos system, using their Sonos app," said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola. "It was with this in mind that led us to working with team members at Sonos on a multi-year journey that ultimately resulted in the coolest music product I've ever had the opportunity to help bring to market. We are proud of how easy to set up and use the Victrola Stream Carbon is, but we are even more proud of the reaction we see when someone listens to records with friends or family through their Sonos system."

Matthew Siegel, chief commercial officer at Sonos, added: "Homes today use a wide range of connected technologies, from light switches and fridges to TVs and smart speakers. One of our guiding principles is that the listening experience on Sonos is simple, and that includes ensuring our products work together seamlessly with other smart home products. Now certified by the Works with Sonos program, the new Victrola Stream makes it easy to enjoy all your favorite vinyl with great sound on Sonos."

Whether listeners are new to vinyl or experienced collectors, Victrola Stream Carbon is meticulously designed for the discerning consumer given its premium design and finish. Carbon utilizes the highest quality materials that include a low-resonance veneer plinth with premium metal turntable components, and a carbon fiber tonearm with a custom-designed removable headshell. To further elevate the wireless vinyl listening experience, Victrola Stream Carbon will ship with a premium Ortofon Red 2M moving magnetic cartridge that will deliver optimized sound reproduction and a high level of sonic accuracy through listeners' Sonos speaker systems.

Victrola Stream Carbon will be shown publicly for the first time at the 2022 CEDIA Expo in Dallas, Texas, from September 29th through October 1st in the Sonos booth (#15044).

The Victrola Stream Carbon turntable is available for pre-order now at Victrola.com, as well as at Best Buy's Magnolia Design Centers and other specialty audio retailers, including Crutchfield, World Wide Stereo, Listen Up, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and Abt, for $799. Units will ship and be widely available in October. To learn more about Victrola, visit https://stream.victrola.com/ and stay updated by following @victrolaplayers on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok or @victrola-players on LinkedIn .

ABOUT VICTROLA AND ITE®

Victrola has been a leading manufacturer of audio products since 1906, beginning with the first in-home record player in the U.S. Since then, Victrola has grown into a global company with a mission of bringing lifelong music memories to everyone. Victrola continues to deliver innovative turntables and audio solutions designed with simplicity, beauty, and superior sound, providing an immersive experience for music lovers everywhere.

ABOUT SONOS

Sonos is the world's leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Burkey

586-747-8058

[email protected]ail4pr.com

SOURCE Victrola