VICTUS NOX Mission Accomplished!

News provided by

Millennium Space Systems

19 Feb, 2024, 10:43 ET

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Space Systems recently completed the VICTUS NOX Tactically Responsive Space mission, following record-breaking execution timelines from build to launch and operations.

"Not only did we meet or exceed all the incredibly fast VICTUS NOX timelines, we executed a critical on-orbit Space Domain Awareness mission," said Lt Col MacKenzie Birchenough, materiel leader, Space Safari. "This responsiveness is exactly what our Combatant Commanders need and we're taking massive steps to turn it into an enduring Tactically Responsive Space capability."

As part of the Space Domain Awareness mission, the team successfully identified, validated and observed a resident space object, which included conducting rendezvous and proximity operations by taking advantage of internally-developed software.

"Millennium is known for being fast and with VICTUS NOX, we had to be even faster, executing to truly unprecedented timelines," said Jason Kim, CEO, Millennium Space Systems. "With all the lessons under our belt, we know we can take on even more challenging TacRS missions."

Mission operations were performed by Millennium Space Systems, in coordination with the U.S. Space Force, from their El Segundo headquarters. VICTUS NOX was a joint effort that proved the company's ability to partner across government entities to rapidly execute a complex mission.

About Millennium Space Systems
Millennium Space Systems, a Boeing Company, is a small satellite prime, delivering high-performance constellation solutions for National Security Space. Founded in 2001, the company's active production lines and 80% vertical integration enable the rapid delivery of small satellites across missions and orbits – LEO, MEO and GEO.

Media Contact
Dana Carroll, Vice President of Marketing
[email protected] 

SOURCE Millennium Space Systems

