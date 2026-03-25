VICTUS Technologies Raises Seed Round to Advance Contested Autonomy Platform

Funding to accelerate hardware-agnostic software for autonomous systems operating without GPS

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VICTUS Technologies, a contested autonomy company, today announced the close of a seed funding round led by Bow Capital, with participation from Techstars, Marque Ventures, 10VC, and Intbox Ventures. The capital will be used to accelerate development of the company's hardware-agnostic software platform for drones, robots, and manned and unmanned systems operating from orbit to seabed in GPS-denied, degraded, and contested environments.

VICTUS was founded on a simple but urgent premise: the systems that warfighters and first responders depend on cannot be held hostage by GPS. The company's platform enables autonomous navigation and coordination across any hardware, in any environment, whether GPS is jammed, spoofed, degraded, or simply unavailable.

"I built VICTUS because the threat is real and the window is closing," said Jesse Hamel, Founder and CEO of VICTUS Technologies. "Every day that our systems depend on a signal that adversaries know how to kill is a day we are operating at a disadvantage. We are here to close that gap across every domain, on every platform, for the operators who cannot afford to lose."

The investment will support continued platform development, expanded customer engagements, and growth of the VICTUS team.

About VICTUS Technologies

VICTUS Technologies builds hardware-agnostic autonomy software for systems operating in GPS-denied and contested environments, from orbit to seabed. For more information visit https://www.getvictus.ai/.

SOURCE VICTUS