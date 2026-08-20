Vicuna Air Introduces Vicuna Waypoints: Extending Its Pet-First Network Beyond the Flight

The Express Route for the quickest comfortable way there. The Scenic Route when you want the journey to be part of the experience.

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicuna Air today announced the launch of Vicuna Waypoints, a new service connecting travellers and their pets between cities across Europe and Vicuna's transatlantic gateways, including its New York–Brussels route. Named after the points used in aviation to guide a journey, Waypoints takes the idea beyond the aircraft, connecting clients between their front door and their Vicuna flight by pet-friendly transport and hotel stays.

Vicuna Air passengers, both two- and four-legged, enjoy the view together from the cabin. Vicuna Waypoints will extend the same pet-first approach to the journey before departure and after landing.

Every itinerary is managed by Vicuna's concierge team, from transfers and pet-friendly rest stops, to accommodation and onward connections, alleviating the complexity of longer journeys while maintaining the elevated experience synonymous with Vicuna.

The service comprises two distinct offerings.

Vicuna Waypoints: The Express Route is for travellers who want a streamlined journey, balancing speed with their pet's needs. Vicuna plans the fastest practical combination of pet-friendly transport, coordinating connections, necessary stops, and overnight stays where required.

Vicuna Waypoints: The Scenic Route takes a more leisurely approach. Bespoke, multi-day itineraries combine first-class rail, private drivers, ferries and selected hotels, with thoughtfully positioned stops that highlight the beauty and character of Europe while keeping the route practical.

"We're always looking for new ways to make travelling with a pet simpler, more comfortable and more enjoyable," said Jamie Everett, founder of Vicuna Air. "Waypoints allows us to bring the Vicuna experience to people beyond the cities we fly to directly, without compromising on the care and attention that define how we travel. Whether they choose Express or Scenic, the flight is only one part of the journey."

One of the first areas Waypoints will extend Vicuna's reach is across Northern Europe. Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt remain key direct routes via Brussels, while destinations further afield – including Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo – will be served through Waypoints. This gives pet owners across the region a new way to connect with their transatlantic vicuna flight.

"We don't have to fly directly to your city to take you all the way there," Everett added. "That is really what Waypoints is about."

About Vicuna Air

Vicuna Air is a London-based premium pet travel company offering shared and private charter flights between Europe and the United States, with pets travelling in-cabin alongside their owners or a dedicated Vicuna Concierge.

Media Contact

Kit Spears

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vicunaair.com