Vida: 7 Days of Free Dating Advice From Leading Psychologists and Matchmakers

Started by Rachel MacLynn, a Charted Psychologist in 2011, Rachel is a world renowned leading matchmaker and dating expert who sits on the Advisory Committee for the Matchmaking Institute and is an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society.

"This past seven years has been an incredible journey. Having started the business in 2011 with little more than a MacBook Air and sheer determination, I now have a team of 18 split between our offices in London and NYC and a wider team of consultants located in 16 locations around the world. I am surrounded by world-leading entrepreneurs and finance experts who really want Vida to do well, so we stand the best chance of helping them find love. We are more than just a consultancy service. We live and breathe every step our clients take in their quest for love. The relationships, marriages and babies that have resulted from the work of my team brings all of us so much joy."

With a success rate of 85%, the company's focus is based on a unique blend of psychological principles and professional consultations. Clients can also receive coaching from a Psychologist - Madeleine Mason Roantree who is a member of the British Psychological Society, the International Positive Psychology Association and Dating Industry Professionals Network.

To get top quality dating advice visit The Vida Consultancy's website each day for 7 days where their team of industry leading matchmakers will be sharing tips, advice and dating guidance. Examples of content will include:

About Vida

Vida is a bespoke, professional matchmaking agency, with offices in London & NYC. Vida specialises in helping successful individuals across the globe.



